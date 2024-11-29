The best Black Friday PS5 deals available now: grab these console, game and accessory savings before they're gone

It's go time. Today marks the start of official Black Friday PS5 deals with massive savings hitting everything from consoles to the latest and greatest games and accessories. Many of these offers have been on the shelves since this time last week, but I've seen plenty of newcomers join the fray in the last few hours. Things are already moving fast, though, with new savings flooding the shelves this morning.

Best Black Friday PS5 console deals

1. PS5 Slim Digital | $449.99 $374 at Walmart

Save $75 - The PS5 Slim is now cheaper than ever before, with Walmart pulling out this record-low price on the Digital Edition console. I've only ever seen this price tick down to $399 in the past, and that discount has only been spotted a couple of times this year. UK: £389.99 £309.99 at Amazon

2. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Walmart

Save $75.99 - Still got physical games to play? The disc version of the PS5 Slim is also seeing a record-low price on Walmart's shelves this Black Friday. The full console is now available for $424 where I've previously only ever seen prices of $449 at their lowest. UK: £479.99 £399.99 at Amazon

3. PS5 Slim Disc Edition Controller Bundle | $569.98 $474.98 at Walmart

Save $95 - This PS5 Slim bundle actually comes in $25 cheaper than the standard MSRP of the console by itself and still packs a free controller. Not only that, but even with today's Black Friday PS5 deals taken into account you're still saving $5 on the DualSense.

Best Black Friday PS5 game deals

4. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon

Save $20 - Record-low prices on heavy hitting new releases are what Black Friday PS5 deals are all about. This $20 discount on Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is case in point. You're picking up a blockbuster 2024 title for its lowest price yet here - I've never seen that $49.94 sale price appear before. UK: £69.99 £48.22 at Amazon

5. Astro Bot | $59.99 $49.97 at Amazon

Save $10 - Another big release seeing its lowest ever price and first major discount in this year's Black Friday PS5 deals. Astro Bot crash landed on the scene in September, but it's already $10 off in Amazon's sale. That's excellent news for any Playroom fans. UK: £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon

6. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Last year's blockbuster darling, Spider-Man 2, is now seeing its lowest price ever. Discounts have been few and far between on Spidey's latest adventure, only dropping to $49.99 a couple of times this year. Best Buy has beaten that by $10 this Black Friday. UK: £59.99 £34.99 at Very

7. Sonic X Shadow Generations | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has a $20 discount on the latest Sonic adventure, with this Generations remake (feat. Shadow) dropping to just $29.99 today. That's a fantastic saving on a newly released title. UK: £44.99 £27.99 at Amazon

8. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth |$69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth took its first major price cut a few months ago - but this Black Friday PS5 deal has already beaten that. The latest instalment dropped to $49.99 last month, but Best Buy's $30 discount drops us to a brand new record-low price today. UK: £69.99 £34 at Amazon

9. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Life is Strange: Double Exposure is actually one of the newest games taking part in today's sales, with a $10 discount dropping the latest instalment to its lowest price yet. UK: £49.99 £44.99 at Amazon

10. Dragon's Dogma 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Dragon's Dogma 2 dropped $30 from its final price today. Right now, you can pick up the sequel for just $39.99 at Amazon, saving you $30 off its MSRP of $69.99. UK: £64.99 £34.99 at Amazon

11. Silent Hill 2 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - I was celebrating a $10 discount on this game just last week, but now Amazon's swooped in with a brand new record-low price. Silent Hill 2 hasn't been out for long, so a $49.99 sales price is well worth celebrating this Black Friday. UK: £59.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals

12. Sony DualSense | $74.99 $54 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the one Black Friday PS5 deal I always expect to see - a solid discount on the good old DualSense controller. The gamepad has been cheaper in previous holiday sales, but this year's permanent price increase means we're only down to $54 in 2024. Last year's sales had those numbers ticking down to $49.99 - but this is likely as good as it will get. UK: £69.99 £39.99 at Amazon

13. Sony DualSense Edge controller | $199.99 $189.98 at Walmart

Save $10 - I'll be honest, I didn't expect this DualSense Edge controller discount to last this long. This is a return to the lowest price I've seen on Sony's pro controller, a brief respite from the heavy $199.99 MSRP that doesn't seem to shift. UK: £209.99 £179.97 at Amazon

14. PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle | $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save over $250 - This is only the second time I've seen the PSVR 2 drop down to $349.99 with Call of the Mountain included. The system usually sits at a particularly high price tag, but this $350 position feels far more manageable - it's also super rare, making it one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals on the market right now. UK: £529.99 £339.99 at Amazon



15. Samsung 990 Pro 4TB | $464.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Save $195 - If you want to future-proof your internal storage, you'll want to check out this $269.99 sales price on Samsung's 4TB 990 Pro SSD. This model is rarely discounted (as are all SSDs at the moment), making this near-$200 saving all the more precious. UK: £271.99 £224.99 at Amazon

16. Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals | $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Driving sim gaming setups are notoriously a bit on the pricey side, so this 33% discount is a sight for sore eyes. It's not the lowest it's ever been, but with $100 off its MSRP of $299.99, it's still good enough, especially as I'm used to seeing it around the $250 mark. UK: £179.99 at Amazon