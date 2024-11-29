The best Black Friday PS5 deals available now: grab these console, game and accessory savings before they're gone
I've never seen Black Friday PS5 deals so good
It's go time. Today marks the start of official Black Friday PS5 deals with massive savings hitting everything from consoles to the latest and greatest games and accessories. Many of these offers have been on the shelves since this time last week, but I've seen plenty of newcomers join the fray in the last few hours. Things are already moving fast, though, with new savings flooding the shelves this morning.
That can be a lot to take in, but I've been tracking these holiday sales for years. I've learned where the best Black Friday PS5 deals are and how to make sure a discount is actually as valuable as a retailer says it is. I've rounded up all the biggest discounts live right now just below, hunting down the games and accessories the GamesRadar+ team has had real hands-on experience with (and recommends) and making sure everything is at or near its lowest ever price.
That means all the Black Friday PS5 deals you'll find on this page have been thoroughly vetted, offering both value for money and overall quality. What's new this morning? Oh so much. I'm sprinting through all your favorite retailers to bring you the very best price drops as soon as I find them. You'll find all my top picks from the sale so far just below, and my latest findings in the live report further down the page.
Best Black Friday PS5 console deals
1. PS5 Slim Digital | $449.99 $374 at Walmart
Save $75 - The PS5 Slim is now cheaper than ever before, with Walmart pulling out this record-low price on the Digital Edition console. I've only ever seen this price tick down to $399 in the past, and that discount has only been spotted a couple of times this year.
2. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Walmart
Save $75.99 - Still got physical games to play? The disc version of the PS5 Slim is also seeing a record-low price on Walmart's shelves this Black Friday. The full console is now available for $424 where I've previously only ever seen prices of $449 at their lowest.
3. PS5 Slim Disc Edition Controller Bundle | $569.98 $474.98 at Walmart
Save $95 - This PS5 Slim bundle actually comes in $25 cheaper than the standard MSRP of the console by itself and still packs a free controller. Not only that, but even with today's Black Friday PS5 deals taken into account you're still saving $5 on the DualSense.
Best Black Friday PS5 game deals
4. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon
Save $20 - Record-low prices on heavy hitting new releases are what Black Friday PS5 deals are all about. This $20 discount on Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is case in point. You're picking up a blockbuster 2024 title for its lowest price yet here - I've never seen that $49.94 sale price appear before.
5. Astro Bot | $59.99 $49.97 at Amazon
Save $10 - Another big release seeing its lowest ever price and first major discount in this year's Black Friday PS5 deals. Astro Bot crash landed on the scene in September, but it's already $10 off in Amazon's sale. That's excellent news for any Playroom fans.
6. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - Last year's blockbuster darling, Spider-Man 2, is now seeing its lowest price ever. Discounts have been few and far between on Spidey's latest adventure, only dropping to $49.99 a couple of times this year. Best Buy has beaten that by $10 this Black Friday.
7. Sonic X Shadow Generations | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Amazon has a $20 discount on the latest Sonic adventure, with this Generations remake (feat. Shadow) dropping to just $29.99 today. That's a fantastic saving on a newly released title.
8. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth |$69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth took its first major price cut a few months ago - but this Black Friday PS5 deal has already beaten that. The latest instalment dropped to $49.99 last month, but Best Buy's $30 discount drops us to a brand new record-low price today.
9. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $10 - Life is Strange: Double Exposure is actually one of the newest games taking part in today's sales, with a $10 discount dropping the latest instalment to its lowest price yet.
10. Dragon's Dogma 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Dragon's Dogma 2 dropped $30 from its final price today. Right now, you can pick up the sequel for just $39.99 at Amazon, saving you $30 off its MSRP of $69.99.
11. Silent Hill 2 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - I was celebrating a $10 discount on this game just last week, but now Amazon's swooped in with a brand new record-low price. Silent Hill 2 hasn't been out for long, so a $49.99 sales price is well worth celebrating this Black Friday.
Best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals
12. Sony DualSense | $74.99 $54 at Amazon
Save $20 - This is the one Black Friday PS5 deal I always expect to see - a solid discount on the good old DualSense controller. The gamepad has been cheaper in previous holiday sales, but this year's permanent price increase means we're only down to $54 in 2024. Last year's sales had those numbers ticking down to $49.99 - but this is likely as good as it will get.
13. Sony DualSense Edge controller | $199.99 $189.98 at Walmart
Save $10 - I'll be honest, I didn't expect this DualSense Edge controller discount to last this long. This is a return to the lowest price I've seen on Sony's pro controller, a brief respite from the heavy $199.99 MSRP that doesn't seem to shift.
14. PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle | $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Save over $250 - This is only the second time I've seen the PSVR 2 drop down to $349.99 with Call of the Mountain included. The system usually sits at a particularly high price tag, but this $350 position feels far more manageable - it's also super rare, making it one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals on the market right now.
15. Samsung 990 Pro 4TB | $464.99 $269.99 at Best Buy
Save $195 - If you want to future-proof your internal storage, you'll want to check out this $269.99 sales price on Samsung's 4TB 990 Pro SSD. This model is rarely discounted (as are all SSDs at the moment), making this near-$200 saving all the more precious.
16. Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals | $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Driving sim gaming setups are notoriously a bit on the pricey side, so this 33% discount is a sight for sore eyes. It's not the lowest it's ever been, but with $100 off its MSRP of $299.99, it's still good enough, especially as I'm used to seeing it around the $250 mark.
17. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P | $129.99 $99.99 on Amazon
Save $30 - It’s not the biggest saving in the world, but this makes the mid-range Artis Nova 5P even more of a budget-friendly match for your PS5. The price has shifted a little, but it's cheapest recorded price in history was only five dollars less, and there's no guarantee it'll go back down to that point this weekend.
Live Updates
7 games for the price of one - and one tasty discount
Snake! Snaaaaaaaake! This collection of some of the most iconic games the PlayStation has ever seen features not just the original Metal Gear Solid on PS1, but Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge for good measure.
If you grew up with the Metal Gear series and are after some nostalgia, or maybe just want to replay Metal Gear Solid 3 just in time for the remake, this collection is now only $18.99 at Amazon, which is a bargain worth calling Snake up on the codec for.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 |
$39.99 $18.99 at Amazon
The PS5 Slim just got a further discount on Amazon
We're starting off the day with a nice juicy discount on the digital edition of the PS5 Slim. The PS5 Slim has already been the main focus of this month's sales, but until now it just had 15% off. With Black Friday officially here there's a nice tiny bit of extra savings to be had here - which is always warranted with such a pricey bit of tech!
PS5 Slim Digital |
$449.99 $374 at Amazon
And we're off! It's officially Black Friday, so after months (yes months) of tracking this year's biggest PS5 deals I'm ready for the sale to fully begin. I'm seeing a lot of the same discounts on the shelves this morning, with record-low prices on consoles, games, and accessories. However, Best Buy and Amazon have dropped new savings on us in the early hours so I'll be hunting through those latest offers to see if there's any treasure in these newcomers.
So far, things look more geared towards Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Meta Quest in this morning's roster of new discounts - but we're holding out hope. Not that we need it, this year's Black Friday PS5 deals are already looking absolutely stacked - and I'll see you through the entire sale right here.