I've never seen Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this good - and I've been covering the sale for five years

This year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are out in full force, and I'm seeing a fantastic level of savings across the board right now. Record-low prices on console bundles? Newly released games seeing early savings? Rarely discounted first party accessories dropping their costs? This is the best round of savings I've seen on Ninty's hybrid console.

I've been sweeping the shelves for all the biggest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, grabbing every single game, accessory, and bundle that we've tested and recommend. I don't just dump everything here when I find it, though. Once that full roster is in, I price check against every other retailer on the web to make sure I've found the best discount and then check against individual price histories to make sure we're at or near a record-low rate. Today, that's left us with 21 Nintendo Switch deals that cut above the rest of the market right now.

I've been tracking Black Friday offers for five years now, and I've never seen Nintendo Switch deals like this. First up, I certainly wasn't expecting to see console bundles dropping their prices again and games have taken me by surprise as well. This isn't my first rodeo, and I've developed quite the eye for a blockbuster discount over the years.

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

1. Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $349 at Amazon

Walmart's out of stock and Best Buy has taken its deals in-store, that means Amazon is your best bet for Nintendo Switch OLED bundles right now. Thankfully, this $349 sales price has a ton of value in it - offering up a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online. UK: £339 at Currys (no Switch Online)



2. Nintendo Switch Pro controller | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy



Save $20 - I rarely see discounts on the official Nintendo Switch Pro controller, but Best Buy has dropped to $69.99 gamepad down to a record-low price today. A $20 discount leaves us at just $49.99 - a fantastic price for a piece of kit I use every day. UK: £49.95 at Amazon

3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - I've seen Tears of the Kingdom drop to $50 before, and it's even made its way down to $45 in previous Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. But I've never seen it at just $39.99. This is a brand new record-low price from Best Buy, shaving $30 off one of the biggest games for the system. UK: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon

4. Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch / OLED | $28.99 $15.19 at Amazon

Save $13 - Orzly's spacious, durable, and affordable carry case is now discounted down to just $15.19 - excellent news for anyone looking to keep a Switch or Switch OLED safe. I use this case whenever I'm on the road, and have been doing so for the last three years. UK: £14.99 £9.27 at Amazon

5. Hori Split Pad Pro | $49.99 $38.99 at Walmart

Save $11 - The Hori Split Pad Pro is now down to just $38.99 at Walmart - that's a pretty solid offer considering day to day sale prices tend to tap out at $42.99. You're saving $4 more than you usually would on this Joy-Con replacement. I use these gamepads whenever I have the Switch in handheld mode - they're far more comfortable than Ninty's controllers and the thumbsticks feel more precise as well. UK: £44.99 £39.99 at Amazon

6. Joy-Con L/R red and blue | $79.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you do want to keep it traditional, you'll find a rare saving on Nintendo's own Joy-Con controllers at Best Buy right now. With $20 off the final price, we're at a record-low $59.99 rate here. UK: £59.99 at Argos

7. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | $59.95 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Echoes of Wisdom may be new to the scene, but that's not stopping Woot offering a $15 discount on the latest release. That's an exceptionally rare offer - it usually takes first party Nintendo Switch games months to see their first savings and some are still stuck at $50 years after launch. UK: £49.99 £39 at Amazon

8. Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $59.99 $49.99 at Woot

Save $10 - Another new release seeing early discounts at Woot, Mario & Luigi: Brothership is also getting involved. This $10 discount is a little smaller than others, but considering this duo only hit the shelves at the start of the month it's still mighty impressive. UK: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

9. Genki Covert Dock | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The Genki Covert Dock is my favorite Nintendo Switch accessory of all time, pairing a super handy docking system with a full 45W charger for a truly portable Switch experience. Today's Black Friday discount is a little more generous than most - this is usually only $10 off.



10. Genki Covert Dock Mini | $49.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - If you want something a little smaller, the Genki Covert Dock Mini is a more portable docking station and charger for your standard or OLED system. Not only that, but it's down to its lowest price ever at Amazon right now - I usually only see those numbers fall to $39.99 even on Black Friday.



11. Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Super Mario Odyssey was a day one darling for the Nintendo Switch - and all these years later it's still difficult to find a solid discount. Best Buy has your back this Black Friday, with a drop down to a fantastic $29.99 sales price. Like many, this was the first game I played on Ninty's system and I've returned pretty much every year since then.



12. Super Mario RPG | $59.99 $31.99 at Woot

Save $20 - Super Mario RPG has been on sale for a long time now, but I've never seen those numbers tick this close to $30. Usual discounts get stuck at around $35 on this port, so Woot's savings are working particularly hard for you today. UK: £38.50 at Amazon

13. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $37.99 at Woot

Save $22 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has finally stepped away from its usual $40 sales price - and even that $20 discount was rare. Woot has the lowest price I've ever seen on the classic kart racer - perfect for anyone looking to grab a multiplayer crowd-pleaser this Black Friday. UK: £49.99 £34.95 at Amazon

14. Genki ShadowCast 2 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Genki ShadowCast 2 is down to just $39.99 in Amazon's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals - a $10 discount and record-low price on the capture card. This was originally built for streaming, but I just use it to easily play Nintendo Switch games on my iPad.



15. Mario vs. Donkey Kong | $49.99 $39.99 at Woot

Save $10 - If you're after something more puzzle-shaped, I'd recommend jumping into this $10 discount on the already-cheaper Mario vs Donkey Kong. Woot has the best price I've found on the web for the 2024 port. UK: £39.99 £30.99 at Amazon

16. CRKD Nitro Deck+ | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The latest CRKD Nitro Deck+ model has just dropped to $49.99 at Amazon - its lowest price ever. Considering this is a newer release than the model that popped up in these Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for the same price last year, that's excellent value. This is our go-to for a Joy-Con alternative if you still want access to more of Ninty's features. UK: £69.99 at Amazon

17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $59.99 $42.99 at Woot

Save $17 - It's an older release, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate still doesn't see discounts like this too often. You'll find the brawler available for a record-low $42.99 at Woot right now, with a full $17 off the final price. UK: £59.99 £44.95 at Amazon

18. Silicon Power 1TB memory card | $69.99 $55.98 at Amazon

Save $14 - This is the largest memory card you can fit in a Nintendo Switch, and Prime members can grab it for its lowest price yet. I went with Silicon Power's SD cards when I made the leap from 256GB to 512GB last year, and everything loads nice and snappy.

19. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is my favorite budget headset for the Nintendo Switch - it's pretty effortless all-in, with a simple wired connection, excellent audio, and an affordable price tag. Now that that $59.99 MSRP is down to just $39.99, it's a must-see. UK: £59.99 £54.99 at Amazon

20. Octopath Traveler 2 | $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - I'm around halfway through my first playthrough of Octopath Traveler 2, but I already prefer it to the original, and I loved that game. This is also a regular favorite among cheaper Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and Best Buy is keeping its side of the bargain this week. UK: £49.99 £37.99 at Amazon