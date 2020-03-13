Pick up an absurdly good gaming PC deal in Microsoft's Pi Day Sale right now

If you've been after a cheap gaming PC deal to take advantage of, then these gaming sales at Microsoft are definitely worthy of your attention. And one is, quite frankly, a bit ridiculous. We know that if you tag the word 'gaming' onto any gaming tech it will, broadly speaking, boost the prices of gear and add a premium, but these deals are pretty good value, covering a range of bases and price point.

First up is an Acer Predator Helios 300 that boasts a 17.3-inch Full HD display, an i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM (!), a 512GB SSD and an RTX 2070 graphics card, and it can be yours for just $1,399.99. I've emboldened that text because that deal is absurd value for money. It's got all the hallmarks of a really premium gaming laptop, and its in a bigger 17-inch package. Ridiculous. Get on that deal if you need a new gaming laptop right now. What's more a version of this laptop appears on our take on the best gaming laptops going right now, so you can be confident in its quality.

Look a 'step down' and you get another lowest ever price on a great laptop. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU-XB74 machine sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an i7-9750H CPU, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD. This offers great value too and is down to $1,299.99 right now.

A third option would be this incredible value HP Omen Obelisk gaming PC. This houses an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, and is currently down to just $1,099.99 with a reported saving of $100. We think this offers far more value than the 100 bucks saving though, given what's inside.

At the budget or entry-level level of the scale there are some solid options too: for just $799 you can get a GTX 1650-powered Lenovo Ideapad - this model only has an i5 processor and a small SSD however, but its a great option for the price. Or for just $100 more you can go for an ASUS ROG Strix laptop that team its GTX 1650 with an i7 processor, 16Gb of RAM and a larger SSD - that can be yours for $899. Nice.

Microsoft's Pi Day sale is pretty wide in scope and includes a bunch of PC gaming hardware. We highlighted the Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop going for its lowest ever price, and also a few monitors that were at pretty great prices - one at its lowest ever.

Thinking about these prices for a bit will hopefully let them sink in as good value: these are good machines from reputable manufacturers, will all feature a warranty of some description, and you can tinker with the PC in the future. The latter is a great thing to bear in mind as modifying and rebuilding gaming machines can be one of the most satisfying and fulfilling gaming experiences going.

If you want to see your other options, check out our take on the best gaming PCs and our guide to the best gaming laptops here.