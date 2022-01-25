Peter Dinklage criticizes Disney over live-action Snow White remake: "What the f**k are you doing?"

The upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Snow White has been criticized by Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage.

The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb is set to helm the movie, which will see West Side Story's Rachel Zegler take on the lead role.

Dinklage was talking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast (H/T Entertainment Weekly) when the subject of the Snow White remake was brought up.

"Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," he said. "Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

"You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the fuck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"

Dinklage added that the project shouldn't necessarily be scrapped in its entirety. "If you tell the story of Snow White with the most fucked up, cool, or progressive spin on it? Let's do it. All in."

Representatives for Disney and Dinklage have not commented on the quotes since the podcast aired. The live-action Snot White film will star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, while The Good Fight's Andrew Burnap has been tapped to play the male lead. Meanwhile, Dinklage can be seen in his latest film Cyrano.

