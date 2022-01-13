Disney's live-action Snow White movie casts male lead opposite Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot

Disney's live-action Snow White remake has found its male lead – Andrew Burnap has joined the cast of the upcoming movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

However, Burnap isn't set to play the prince or the huntsman – he'll play a new, original character created for the movie. West Side Story 's Rachel Zegler is already on board as Snow White, while Gal Gadot will play her step-mother, the Evil Queen.

Disney's original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was released in 1937 and it was the studio's first animated feature film. This, in turn, was based on the 19th Century fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

The movie doesn't have a release date yet, but it's set to start filming in the UK this spring. Marc Webb is directing – he previously helmed (500) Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man movies – while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind the music in La La Land , The Greatest Showman , and Dear Evan Hansen, are writing a set of brand new songs for the movie. Marc Platt, who's also working on the live-action Little Mermaid remake, is producing.

Burnap is best known for his stage roles and he won a Tony in 2021 for his performance in the Broadway play The Inheritance. He's also set to appear in the Apple TV Plus series WeCrashed opposite Jared Leto and the Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven with Andrew Garfield.