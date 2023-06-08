Persona 3 remake rumours have fans already writing their wishlists

With the rumored Persona 3 remake supposedly being revealed later this week, fans are writing their wishlists for the Atlus remake.

It was all the way back in January earlier this year that the Persona 3 remake was first rumored. That rumor then gained traction in April, when leaked footage of the Persona 3 remake found its way online, further painting a pretty solid picture that the remake was real and in the works at Atlus.

Now though, a new rumor has found its way online, thanks to ResetEra, where one user claims the Persona 3 remake will be announced this weekend on June 11. That's at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 to be precise, which is actually more plausible than you might first think, given the Persona games have been instrumental in Xbox's big Japan push in the last year.

Persona 3 fans are taking this opportunity to air their wishlists for the remake, and what they'd like to see changed. One Twitter user wants the controversial Ken dating route eliminated from the remake, so we can't date a child, while another Twitter user simply wants a HD version of the big ass cat.

Unsurprisingly, there's a lot of calls for both male and female protagonists in the Persona 3 remake. Persona 3 Portable first introduced this feature with dual protagonists, each offering new ways to play the game on the go, and since the female protagonist has always been one of the more popular characters among Persona fans, they really want her back in the remake.

Oh, and then there's male protagonist Makoto Yuki in a maid outfit. Please, Atlus, give the people what they want.

return of makoto yuki in a maid outfit https://t.co/f3CA7O0ph5 pic.twitter.com/NtEVyaZg41June 8, 2023 See more

