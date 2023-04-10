Rumored Persona 3 remake and Jet Set Radio reboot sure look real in leaked Sega footage

A brief bit of leaked footage now circulating the internet shows what appears to be our first glimpse at the long-rumored Persona 3 remake and Jet Set Radio reboot.

Your best bet for seeing the footage right now is through Twitter user AVtoGAMEnoYAMI (opens in new tab), who posted the clip in full courtesy of an "anonymous user DM." The original source of the footage is impossible to verify right now, as are claims that it originates from an internal Sega meeting held in 2021. The footage shows a montage of games, including the then-unreleased Sonic Frontiers.

More importantly, we see a brief battle scene featuring Yukari Takeba, one of the party members in Persona 3, summoning her Persona and firing a bow at an enemy. The footage is similar in fidelity and style to Persona 5. According to Gematsu (opens in new tab), a Persona 3 remake has been in development at Atlus for "several years," and it's worth noting that one leaker - who successfully predicted the modern relaunch of Persona 3 Portable - said last year that a proper Persona 3 remake that would be "like Persona 5, both graphically and QoL stuff related" was in development.

Earlier this year, Atlus said it had "several new unannounced titles" to be revealed in 2023. Here's hoping an official reveal for this remake is on the docket.

The Jet Set Radio footage simply shows series protagonist Beat dancing in front of some police cars painted with graffiti. Word of a Jet Set Radio reboot had previously come our way, too, with reports last year that Sega was working on a 'Super Game' initiative that would see classic series like Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio turned into Fortnite competitors.

Even assuming the leaked footage is real, it would now be old enough that there's no telling what path either game could have taken, or if either has been canceled. Persona 3 and Jet Set Radio fans both have sufficient reason to hope at this point, but you should keep your expectations in check until we get official word.

Forget Persona and Jet Set Radio, though - The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is the best Sega game ever made.