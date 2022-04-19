Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio reboots are reportedly in development at Sega.

As reported by Bloomberg, Sega is rumoured to be working on big-budget reboots of its classic series Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio. These will be the first additions to Sega’s ‘Super Game’ initiative, which the company announced last year. The initiative was set up to establish recurring revenue sources and create online communities around Sega's franchises.

Sega is using Fortnite as a role model for the comeback of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio. It’s not clear exactly what aspects of Epic’s popular battle royale title the company will be drawing from, but it could potentially mean that the reboots will be free-to-play and multiplatform, as well as have microtransactions for purchasing in-game items.

Bloomberg’s sources have said that both games are currently in early development and could still be cancelled. The Crazy Taxi reboot has reportedly been in development for over a year, and Sega is aiming for a release in the next two or three years.

Crazy Taxi is a chaotic racer that sees you pick up and drop off passengers against a time limit. It first appeared in arcades in 1999, and its success prompted Sega to steer it onto Dreamcast the following year. Jet Set Radio also launched for Dreamcast in 2000 and has won many awards for its street action antics.

Sega will undoubtedly be hoping to recreate Fortnite’s phenomenal success. Whether they manage to do so remains to be seen but bringing back two beloved Dreamcast series to launch its new initiative seems like a strong place to start.

In other Sega news, the company recently launched an official Sonic the Hedgehog Roblox game.

