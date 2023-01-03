Persona developer will reveal "several" games this year

Persona developer Atlus has "several" unannounced games slated to be revealed in 2023.

On January 1, Famitsu (opens in new tab) published a New Year's greetings card from a total of 68 Japanese video game companies, among them Persona developer Atlus. As translated by Persona Central (opens in new tab), the studio teases that it is "preparing several new unannounced titles" for reveal in 2023.

"In 2023, we will start with the remastered releases of P3P and P4G, and we are also preparing several new unannounced titles. Please look forward to it!" the full quote from the New Year's card reads from Atlus. As Persona Central points out, this isn't the first time Atlus has made such a pledge in a New Year's card.

The developer previously rounded out 2019 with a similar New Year's message. The following year in 2020, Atlus announced Catherine Classic, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, and Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore. If 2023 is similar to this, we could see several high-profile games revealed from Atlus.

It's entirely possible one of these unannounced titles could be Persona 6, which was casually confirmed by Atlus back in 2021. At the time, the studio's president announced the game was in development via a job listing, but since then, we've heard nothing official from the project.

Aside from unannounced games, Atlus has just two titles on the docket for 2023: Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden's re-releases, both of which are set to launch later this month on January 19. The duo will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, launching under the Game Pass umbrella on the latter platform.

Last year, fans began theorizing that Persona 6 might be based around the color green, if series anniversary art was anything to go by.