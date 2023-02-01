Pennyworth canceled at HBO Max

Pennyworth has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons.

The show, which first debuted on Epix back in 2019, moved to HBO Max in 2022 and was renamed Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.

The crime drama, created by Gotham producer and The Mentalist helmer Bruno Heller, stars Jack Bannon as a young version of Alfred Pennyworth, which sees him leaving the Special Air Services and forming his own security company in London, UK. He eventually teams up with none other than Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldrige) and Martha Kane (Emma Paetz), the eventual parents of Bruce Wayne. Season 3 starts up after a five-year time jump, paving the way for a new era of superheroes and supervillains.

"While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world," said a spokesperson for HBO Max.

"An incredible blend of action, drama and humor, for three seasons, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred’s eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and supervillains," the statement continued.

The news comes just after James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their new slate for DC, launching a brand new DC Universe. A Peacemaker spin-off series starring Viola Davis as Amanda Waller is now in the works, as well as a Green Lantern series, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold.

