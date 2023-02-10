You star Penn Badgley reveals when he thinks the Netflix show will end

You season 4 may have only just arrived, but star Penn Badgley has revealed when he thinks the Netflix show will come to an end. The actor plays Joe Goldberg in the series, who, in the fourth installment, has relocated to London under a new name for a fresh start.

"I signed a six-year contract right out the gate," Badgley told the Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab). "So they could do two more if they wanted. I think if there's another season, I think it's only going to be one. I think – this is my understanding, but I don't know, I really don't know. But I know that everybody concerned, from the top on down, nobody wants this show to become tired, because that's when Joe is the most disgusting. That's when the show stops having the intelligence that it has."

You hasn't been renewed for season 5 just yet, but part 2 of season 4 is just weeks away, arriving on March 9. There's already an explosive trailer available to watch that teases what's ahead.

Season 4 sees Joe working as a university professor under the name Jonathan Moore, trying to leave his murderous past behind. But, as usual, trouble is waiting right around the corner. Tati Gabrielle returns as Marienne, while Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Ed Speleers, Lukas Gage, and Amy-Leigh Hickman have joined the cast.

Netflix has developed a reputation for cancelling shows ahead of their time, lately, with the likes of The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, 1899, Warrior Nun, and more axed by the streamer. But, high profile shows like Wednesday, The Recruit, and Cobra Kai have recently been renewed, so here's hoping You returns for another – and potentially final – season.

