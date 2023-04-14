Peep Show remake casts Minnie Driver in lead role

The US remake of Peep Show has set its two leads: Minnie Driver and Amandla Jahava will star in the upcoming FX comedy series.

Inspired by the UK series, the new show will follow the relationship between a long-suffering assistant (Jahava) and her boss (Driver), an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)).

The original series starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb as Mark and Jez, two dysfunctional friends and flatmates with opposing personalities, and was characterized by being filmed from the point of view of the two main characters with their thoughts and inner monologues serving as voiceover. It ran for nine seasons between 2003 and 2015 on Channel 4, making it the UK channel's longest-running comedy series.

So far, only a pilot episode has been commissioned, which will be written by Stefani Robinson, who has previously worked on TV shows like Fargo, Atlanta, and What We Do in the Shadows, and directed by What We Do in the Shadows' Yana Gorskaya. Robinson will also serve as showrunner, while Succession's Jesse Armstrong, who created the original UK series, will executive produce.

Driver's decades-long career spans from titles like Good Will Hunting to The Phantom of the Opera. On the small-screen, her most recent role was in the BBC and HBO Max comedy Starstruck. Jahava, meanwhile, has previously starred in Rap Sh!t, the HBO Max series from Insecure creator Issa Rae.

While we wait for the Peep Show remake to arrive on the small screen, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows on the horizon, in 2023 and beyond.