Another Peep Show US remake is in the works from a writer on Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows

Peep Show is getting the US treatment – again. A pilot remaking the cult classic British comedy is in the works at FX, with two female characters taking the place of Mark and Jez.

According to FX, the pilot will "take inspiration" from the original with its "unique narrative format" – filmed from the point of view of the two main characters, with their thoughts and inner monologues serving as voiceover – and it will follow "the relationship between a long-suffering assistant and her boss, an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur".

The network first had a different Peep Show remake script in development back in 2019, which would also have featured two female protagonists, while Starz attempted a version in 2016 and Fox released a pilot, starring The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki, in 2005.

The original show ran for nine seasons between 2003 and 2015 on Channel 4, making it the UK channel's longest-running comedy series. Co-created by Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, it starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb as Mark and Jez, two dysfunctional friends and flatmates with opposing personalities. The series' cast also included Olivia Colman, Matt King, and Paterson Joseph.

The new pilot will be written by Stefani Robinson, who has previously worked on TV shows like Fargo, Atlanta, and What We Do in the Shadows. She'll also executive produce alongside Armstrong and Bain.

