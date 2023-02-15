Peacemaker season 2 hasn’t been canceled says James Gunn – it’s just very delayed

James Gunn has shared a new update on Peacemaker season 2, and it’s both good and bad news for fans. The future of the John Cena-led show was left a bit up in the air when it didn’t form part of DC Studios CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters plan.

Instead, Gunn confirmed that the characters of the HBO show will be returning for two new projects: Waller, based on Viola Davis’ Suicide Squad character, and the animated series Creature Commandos.

Waller will pick up on the events after the Peacemaker season 1 ending, which saw Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) expose her mother Amanda Waller’s illegal operations with Task Force X. Watchmen's Christal Henry and Doom Patrol's Jeremy Carver are writing the show.

However, Gunn has now confirmed that Peacemaker season 2 will still happen at some point, just not for a while. After the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director shared a Valentine’s Day-inspired shot from the Peacemaker comics on Twitter, one fan asked whether season 2 has been canceled.

"Heck no, just postponed while I work on [Superman] Legacy," replied Gunn (opens in new tab). "Waller first. PM after." Gunn is busy penning the new Superman movie, which will focus on Clark Kent’s earlier years and will star a new actor in the role after Henry Cavill’s exit.

Up next in the DCU is the much-delayed The Flash, which lands in theaters on June 16, 2023. A new trailer released during the Super Bowl featured multiverse-hopping shenanigans as well as multiple Batmen.

