James Gunn says Peacemaker season 2 will address the new DCU continuity

James Gunn has confirmed that Peacemaker season 2 will address the new DC continuity introduced by his new cinematic universe.

"Will season 2 of Peacemaker take place in the new DCU/ new continuity? Or will it at least be addressed?" one fan asked on Threads . "Yes and yes," Gunn replied.

Gunn and producer Peter Safran became co-CEOs of DC Studios in 2022 and their stewardship marks the start of a brand new chapter – literally. DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters will kick off soon, although it's a little confusing exactly when it starts. Superman: Legacy will be the first DCU movie in 2025, but animated Max series Creature Commandos, set to release in 2024, will be the first DCU project. Oh, and Blue Beetle (AKA Jaime Reyes), played by Xolo Maridueña in the movie of the same name, released this summer? He's the first DCU character.

The first season of Peacemaker started streaming on Max in January 2022 and centers around John Cena's antihero of the same name, who first appeared in The Suicide Squad. He believes in peace at any cost – even if he has to kill to get it. The show also stars Danielle Brookes, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Jennifer Holland. A spin-off series, Waller, which will follow Viola Davis' Suicide Squad character, is also in the works.

