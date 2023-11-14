PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted kicks off in 2 weeks to reveal the 25 most exciting upcoming PC games

The PC Gaming Show returns in a few weeks to reveal the 25 most exciting upcoming PC games, with some new trailers and studio visits thrown in for good measure.

The outlet has pulled together over 70 panelists from across the world to form 'The Council.' There are too many to name here, but highlights include Civilization creator Sid Meier, Double Fine Productions studio head Tim Schafer, Romero Games studio director Brenda Romero, and much more. The purpose, as you may have guessed, is to hash out what the most exciting 25 unreleased PC games are.

"In this era, PC gaming is extraordinarily vast and varied. Even those of us who spend every moment following it miss out on exceptional games," says PC Gamer global editor-in-chief Evan Lahti. "The expansiveness of PC gaming inspired us to build a coalition of people from across the hobby who could help us take stock of every noteworthy upcoming game and curate the best of the best into the Most Wanted list."

That's not all that's on the way, though. You're also getting new trailers, announcements, and behind-the-scenes visits. Plenty is being kept as a surprise, though you can expect appearances from Homeworld 3, Path of Exile 2, Unforetold: Witchstone, and Everywhere.

Sound good? If you're keen to check that all out, the show begins on November 30 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET. You can catch it on Twitch, YouTube, Steam, and Bilibili.

If you're curious about what sort of PC games are on the horizon, you can check out all of the upcoming PC games for 2023 and beyond.