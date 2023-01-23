Parks and Rec's Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza reunite in SNL skit

Leslie Knope and April Ludgate stopped by the Weekend Update desk on Saturday Night Live.

During her first hosting gig, Aubrey Plaza made an appearance as the moody but lovable April Ludgate in order to encourage young people to get involved in their local government. When Colin Jost asked Plaza to elaborate, she replied, "I don't know, you're annoying me, just ask my old boss Leslie Knope."

Poehler, who used to host Weekend Update during her tenure on Saturday Night Live, swiftly joined Plaza as the overly optimistic Leslie Knope. In the NBC series, which ran for seven seasons, Leslie serves as the Deputy Director of the Parks and Recreation Department of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. April starts out as an intern for Leslie in season one before eventually becoming a full-time employee, and eventually moving to Washington to continue working for Leslie.

April Ludgate and Leslie Knope from Pawnee, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/3fXz8Cwpb1January 22, 2023 See more

"How much fun is it working here?" she asked Jost and Michael Che. "Do you guys just sit around cracking each other up all day? I used to watch this when Seth Meyers did it by himself with no one else and he made it look really easy."

Poehler asked if she, in character, could read a Weekend Update joke – settling on one with a punny, cheerful headline. The clip has been viewed over 1.3 million times on Youtube, and 2 million times on Twitter.

