An unexpected new installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise is on the way

Paranormal Activity is getting a surprising new installment – the horror hit is coming to the stage, with a theater adaptation on the way to London's West End, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Simon Friend is bringing the movie to the stage – he's previously adapted films like Life of Pi for Broadway, a production that went on to win five Olivier Awards and three Tonys, as well as The Da Vinci Code and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Meanwhile, Levi Holloway is penning the script for the play, which is reportedly in the early stages of development. His other recent writing credits include the spooky Broadway play Grey House, which starred Tatiana Maslany, Laurie Metcalf, and Hereditary's Millicent Simmonds.

The first Paranormal Activity movie was released back in 2007 and follows a young couple, played by Katie Featherstone and Micah Sloat, who are haunted by a supernatural presence in their home and set up a camera to document what's haunting them. The found-footage nature of the movie meant it was made on a budget of only $15,000, but it went on to make nearly $200 million at the box office.

Paranormal Activity 2 was released in 2010, and further installments came out in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015, with the most recent, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, released in 2021 on Paramount Plus.

While we wait for Paranormal Activity to arrive on the West End stage, fill out your watch list with our guide to the best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.