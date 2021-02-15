Paranormal Activity reboot is on the way

Paranormal Activity is getting a reboot – and according to The Hollywood Reporter , the upcoming movie will be an "unexpected retooling" of the franchise.

Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but sources have confirmed that the movie will continue to use the found footage device that the franchise is known for. The first movie was released back in 2007 and follows a young couple who are haunted by a supernatural presence in their home and set up a camera to document what's haunting them. Paranormal Activity 2 was released in 2010, and further installments came out in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015.

William Eubank will direct the reboot – his previous projects include last year's horror thriller Underwater starring Kristen Stewart and 2014's sci-fi thriller The Signal with Laurence Fishburne. Franchise creator Oren Peli, who wrote, directed, and shot the initial Paranormal Activity movie, will return in a producing role, while Christopher Landon is penning the script. Landon previously wrote the second, third, fourth, and fifth installments of the franchise, as well as taking a seat in the director's chair for the fifth movie.

Although there's no shortage of reboots in Hollywood right now, the horror genre seems to be having its turn in the limelight – '70s classics Halloween and The Exorcist are both getting their own present-day refresh from filmmaker David Gordon Green.