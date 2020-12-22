Halloween reboot director set to take on Exorcist sequel

The Exorcist 2 is on the way, and a horror reboot veteran is helming the project – David Gordon Green is set to direct a sequel of The Exorcist after taking on 2018’s Halloween sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on William Peter Blatty’s novel of the same name, the original 1973 movie was directed by William Friedkin and starred big names like Ellen Burstyn, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair. It follows a 12-year-old girl who’s possessed by a mysterious entity and the lengths her mother and two Catholic priests go to in an attempt to save her.

The movie was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and it won the gong for Best Adapted Screenplay. It earnt $193 million globally, making it the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie of all time until 2017's It. Green has got a lot to live up to.

However, it won’t be the director’s first foray into ‘70s horror. Green’s Halloween reboot was a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 movie. Set 40 years after the events of the original film, it saw Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. Green has two more sequels on the way, too – Halloween Kills, which is due out in 2021, and Halloween Ends, to be released in 2022.