Pandemic Wrath of the Lich King hits its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

By GamesRadar Staff
published

Save 30% on this MMO-spin on the classic board game

World of Warcraft Pandemic
(Image credit: Z-Man Games)

Already smashed through all the latest WoW Classic content? Then take a look at Pandemic's World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King, just $41.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $59.99).

That's one of our the best board games out there (complete with an MMO twist) at its lowest price in a while. That's it's lowest-ever price, which we haven't seen since July, and the kind of tag that you might realistically expect to see from a used version of the game, rather than the new, official version on offer here. If you're looking for a few extra bargains to pick up, make sure to keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day board game live blog, or be the early bird with one of the Black Friday board game deals.

You can check out this deal in more detail, and information on plenty more of the best Prime Day board game bargains, further down the page.

Pandemic World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King | $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $18 - By Arthas' flowing locks, what a saving! Save an impressive 30% on this version of the classic board game that's perfect for the World of Warcraft enthusiast in your life.

