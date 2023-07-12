All Oxenfree 2 Maggie Adler letter collectibles locations

Look out for the Oxenfree 2 letters as you hike around Camena as these missives from Maggie Adler will give you more insight into everything going on. There are 13 collectable letters buried throughout Camena’s coast, although they appear as bright, glinting lights in the ground. There are five sets of these Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals letters, with each set being addressed to a different person – there’s also a trophy/achievement for completing each set and finding all the letters! If you’re looking to 100% the game, here are the locations for all the Oxenfree 2 letters.

Oxenfree 2 letter locations

As mentioned, when looking for Oxenfree 2 letters, you need to keep an eye out for a bright spot that periodically appears in the ground. Approach these spots and dig up the letters to collect them, although be aware that they can can only be collected once you’ve got the climbing gear from the general store with Jacob. Furthermore, all 13 Oxenfree 2 letters can be collected in a single playthrough, but there’s no way to collect any that you miss if you complete the game, so you’ll need to start over. I’ve ordered these roughly how you’ll encounter them in the story, so here’s where to look:

Oxenfree 2 Uptown Harbor letter

From the general store in the harbor area, head up the path to the left to reach the fenced overlook area with a flagpole that’s directly above the store. This is letter 2 in the Mel Chapman set.

Oxenfree 2 Funnie’s Parking Lot letter

From the harbor, head all the way to the left and up the road to reach the parking lot. Head over to the telephone on the Funnie’s building and you’ll spot the letter shining on the ground nearby. This is letter 2 in the Ingrid White set. You can now head up the road to get to the Copper Creek Trail.

Oxenfree 2 Copper Creek Trail letter

Go over to the junction in the trail where you can either go left up the hill or right by climbing up a cliff. Climb up the path to the right and you can see the letter on the first ledge you reach. This is letter 3 in the Mel Chapman set.

Oxenfree 2 Pemmican Trailhead letter

While still in the Copper Creak Trail area, take the Oxenfree 2 left path up to the Pemmican Trailhead instead. Once you’re in the area, head up the path and take the first left that leads into a small clearing. You’ll spot the letter in the clearing. This is letter 1 in the Mel Chapman set and if you’ve been following this guide, you should now have the full Mel Chapman set.

Oxenfree 2 Camber Cape letter

Head up through Camber Cape as though you were heading to the very first transmitter you placed at the summit. When you get near the top of the hill to the right of the area, look towards the small animal burrow and you’ll see the letter in the ground nearby. This is letter 2 in the J.B. set.

Oxenfree 2 Point Tilia letters

There are two letters to collect in Point Tilia, and this is the only area that features more than one letter. The first, which is letter 3 in the J.B. set, is found on the bottom-left side of Point Tilia. Climb down using ropes and follow the path down but go left and cross over the waterfall. Continue following the path left and down the hill, then climb down the cliff to reach a lower ledge which holds the letter.

For the second letter in Point Tilia, head up towards the ranger station in the upper-left corner of the area. As you approach, you’ll see a noticeboard just before the steps leading up to the station. Head right just below this point and use the tree trunk to cross over to another path area. Follow the path up and collect the letter by the rocks at the top of the hill. This is letter 3 of the Ingrid White set.

Oxenfree 2 Tootega Falls letter

Go over to the large waterfall in Tootega Falls and instead of climbing the steps up to the bridge, go down to the river and jump across the rocks. Letter 1 of the J.B. set can be picked up here and you should now have the full J.B. letter set if you’ve been following along.

Oxenfree 2 Horseshoe Beach letter

This letter can’t be collected until you’ve confronted Charlie at Tootega Falls. Head back to Horseshoe Beach and climb down to the sand as though you were going to the chimney for the Oxenfree 2 beach riddles. The letter is in the sand right next to the water under the rock arch. Collect it for letter 3 in the Kenneth Young set.

Oxenfree 2 Waterhead Bluffs letter

After you solve the collapsing mine puzzle and get out of the cave, you’ll have to climb a ladder and then a cliff to reach the next cave in the Waterhead Bluffs area. When climbing the cliff, head right along the ledges onto a path that leads down to a dead end. You’ll find the next letter at the end of the path, and this is letter 1 of the Kenneth Young set.

Oxenfree 2 Charity Point letter

Eventually, you’ll navigate through a cave that leads into the next area, Charity Point. Climb up the ledges to reach the path, then go right and hop down to a lower rock platform. The next letter, which is letter 2 of the Kenneth Young set, is here. Now you should have the full Kenneth Young set.

Oxenfree 2 Garland Ghost Town letter

Make your way over to the church in Garland Ghost Town and head over to the graveyard. You’ll need to investigate the broken EMF booster, which will eventually lead you to the Oxenfree 2 EMF booster puzzle, but head up the steps and follow the path around to the church. You’ll spot letter 1 of the Ingrid White set, on the ground. Collecting this will complete the Ingrid White set for you and should unlock the 13th and final letter near Jacob’s house in Berenson Creek.

Oxenfree 2 Berenson Creek letter

This letter can only be collected once you’ve found the other 12 letters, so don’t waste your time searching until then! From Jacob’s house, head down the path all the way to the shed building. The letter is right in front of the shed so collect it to complete the collection of Maggie Adler’s letters.

With all the letters collected, you should now have the “A Flash of Green”, “Peace in this Ocean”, “Among the Headstones”, “Orphaned Dreams”, and “One Last Mystery” trophies/achievements. This’ll put you well on your way to 100%-ing Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals, but there are still lots of things you can miss, some of which might affect which of the Oxenfree 2 endings you’ll get.

