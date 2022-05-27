Original MultiVersus leaker says Ted Lasso could be coming to the game

Ted Lasso could be coming to MultiVersus, according to the individual who originally leaked the game.

The MultiVersus closed alpha (opens in new tab) is currently underway, allowing select players to try out the free-to-play fighting game featuring Warner Bros characters. The roster is made up of famous faces from franchises including DC Comics, Scooby-Doo, Adventure Time, and Game of Thrones. 16 characters have been announced so far, but a datamine has revealed what future combatants could be making their way to the Smash Bros-style brawler.

According to Reddit user hugeleakeractually, iconic characters such as The Joker, Rick and Morty, and Scooby-Doo are making their way to MultiVersus alongside some more unusual additions, including Gizmo from Gremlins and American basketball legend LeBron James. Most bizarrely of all, football coach Ted Lasso from the comedy TV series could also be added.

The Reddit user posted a list of characters on the MultiVersus subreddit (opens in new tab), which they “confirm” are coming to the game, as well as those that, along with Ted Lasso, they say are “very likely” to be added.

Here are the ‘confirmed’ characters according to hugeleakeractually:

Joker - DC

Raven - DC

Gizmo - Gremlins

Marvin the Martian - Looney Tunes

LeBron James - NBA

Rick - Rick and Morty

Morty - Rick and Morty

Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo

Daenerys - Game of Thrones

The Hound - Game of Thrones

Wicked Witch - The Wizard of Oz

Godzilla – Godzilla

Johnny Bravo - Johnny Bravo

Fred Flintstone - The Flintstones

The Reddit user has said that the below characters are ‘very likely’ to be added:

Samurai Jack - Samurai Jack

The Powerpuff Girls - Powerpuff Girls (all one fighter)

The Animaniacs - The Animaniacs (also all one fighter)

Duck Dodgers/Daffy - Looney Tunes

Scorpion - Mortal Kombat

Ben 10 - Ben 10

Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso

Until there’s an official announcement, we’ll have to take all of this with a pinch of salt, but the fact this leak comes from the same individual who originally leaked Multiversus ahead of its official unveiling lends it some credibility.

Check out our MultiVersus guide for info on the game’s release date, price, formats and more.