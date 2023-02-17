Only Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans would be this excited about dismemberment in their game

Not many people would be excited about the possibility of tearing someone's limbs off, but weirdly, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are.

As the Reddit post below has revealed, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans can't wait to get their hands on the upcoming sequel now that they know it definitely has at least one instance of dismemberment in it - which has become expected of the Star Wars series by now.

Following some new gameplay footage from IGN (opens in new tab), a Jedi Survivor fan took to Reddit with a screenshot of one particular moment where Cal is battling against a group of Scout Troopers before nonchalantly ripping the arms off of one of them with the caption: "Dismemberment confirmed for Jedi Survivor!" Which out of context, is a pretty weird thing to get excited about.

From the looks of the comments under this post though, this Reddit user isn't alone. Several people have rejoiced that we'll be able to pull the arms off of someone at least once in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel.

Not only this, but others have expressed their joy at seeing this new feature, as they've been wanting it to be implemented in a Star Wars game for quite some time now. This is apparently down to the more recent Star Wars games being fairly family-friendly ever since Disney took over the Lucasfilm brand.

Dismemberment aside, there's a lot to look forward to with this sequel. The most exciting thing is that we're only a few weeks away from release as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on April 28, 2023, following a six-week delay from developer Respawn - something some fans were actually surprisingly grateful for .

Another thing to get excited about is the fact that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is bringing back the coolest alien from the forgotten Clone Wars cartoon .