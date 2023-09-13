Producers say Netflix's One Piece could last six seasons

Producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements have long-term plans for Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation.

"We have hopes for 12 seasons, there’s so much material," Adelstein told Deadline.

Clements echoed this, adding: "We’re over 1,080 chapters at this point in the manga.. We have plans with Matt Owens for how we would break multiple seasons, and I think even if we did six seasons, we would probably only use up half of the chapters of the manga. It really could go on and on and on."

The manga has been serialized in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump since 1997, and is still ongoing. The anime first premiered in Japan back in 1999, and 1,072 episodes have aired since. There have also been 13 specials and 15 feature-length films.

"We’ve definitely had more thorough conversations about what we would do with Season 2 should we have the opportunity, and then less extensive conversations about where we would go for season three to six," continued Clements. "The one thing I would say, we’re all unified in the parts of the manga that you just absolutely cannot eliminate, and that’s our guiding principle, the stories that we know and the characters that we know are important to the fans."

A new villain was mysteriously introduced in the season one finale – with showrunner Steven Maeda clarifying to GamesRadar+ that this was an intentional move to set up a second season. Now we're just waiting on Netflix to announce that renewal.

