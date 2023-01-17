One of the best Nintendo Switch deals of last year is back on the shelves

Nintendo Switch deals rarely save you cash on the console by itself, which is why we often have to turn to bundle offers for savings on a new system. Unfortunately, those are few and far between as well. However, Dell is returning one of last year's best discounts to the shelves today.

You'll find the standard console up with a free $35 Dell gift card (opens in new tab) available at the standard $299.99 MSRP right now. That's an excellent offer, especially considering there are plenty of games and accessories to spend that free cash on as well. We first saw this offer over Black Friday, but it hasn't returned to the shelves since then - and we didn't expect it to either. Nintendo Switch deals have been notoriously difficult to come by ever since launch - we've only ever seen it shed some of its MSRP once, back in March 2022.

Outside of the Mario Kart 8 bundle, this is the best value we've seen on the console in recent memory - but we don't quite know how long this will last. We saw this offer run off the shelves within a few days in November, but we daresay you've got a little longer now that the sales season is behind us.

You'll find more information on this offer, and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch | $35 Dell gift card | $299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

We first saw this gift card offer over Black Friday last year, offering excellent value on the Nintendo Switch system thanks to that free $35 gift card. If you've already got games and accessories picked out (there are plenty available at Dell), you're essentially picking up the system for $264.99 - the cheapest price we've seen.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

If Dell isn't quite your retailer of choice, it's always worth shopping around. We're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch deals from across the web, and bringing you all the lowest prices from your favorite retailers just below. Not only that, but there are plenty of discounts on some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories up for grabs as well.

We're also bringing you plenty of cheap Nintendo Switch game deals for your consideration, as well as all the best Nintendo Switch controllers and the best Nintendo Switch headsets to boot.