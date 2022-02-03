One of the best external PS5 SSDs has dropped to its lowest ever price

This PS5 SSD deal is one of the stand-out PS5 accessory deals of 2022 so far. It's a cheap PS5 external hard drive deal that could well be one of the shrewdest purchases any PS5 owner (pr PS4 owner) can make this year: right now you can get the Samsung T5 PS5 SSD for its lowest ever price in the US, and it's second-lowest ever price in the UK.

In the US, the deal price of $189.99 for the capacious 2TB model is, as far as we can tell, this drive's lowest ever price, and in the UK, the 2TB variant's current price of £195 is terrific value - and a penny off the lowest ever - and a great price for such a quality item.

Whether you've managed to get your hands on a PS5 stock or not yet, incorporating a PS5 SSD or one of the best PS5 external hard drives into your setup is absolutely one of the best purchases you can make - to put to work straight away or to have in reserve for when you have got the console in your hands.

That's mainly because you can now store PS5 games on your external hard drive as well as PS4 games. This is a welcome update and moves away from the initial situation where it was only possible to store and play PS4 games from an external drive - thus making them solely PS4 external hard drives in effect. (Note: you cannot play PS5 games from an external drive, but storing them on one is far easier than redownloading everything all the time.)

Today's PS5 SSD and Samsung T5 deals

Samsung T5 SSD | 2TB | $199.99 at Amazon

Save $80; Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This is a quality PS5 SSD to get into your setup - and is as close to a no-brainer as it gets at this lowest ever price. While some other drives will claim higher speeds (which largely become irrelevant at a certain point) the Samsung T5's overall package is attractive here: great capacity, quality design and build, reliable performance, and a top console companion.



Samsung T5 SSD | 2TB | £298 £195 at Amazon

Save £103; Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The 2TB model is also discounted in the UK and is oh so nearly at its lowest ever price. It's just a penny off of its record low, as far as we can tell, which makes this an excellent PS5 SSD deal if you've been wanting an external hard drive for PS5 bargain.



Offering speeds of up to 540MB/s, you'll have no trouble noticing the quick delivery of games or files to your screen, and when saving them back onto your drive. And, it's got Samsung's premier levels of overall quality when it comes to design and build quality - this thing is sleek AF and also fits in the palm of your hand!

Today's best internal PS5 SSD deals

If you're looking for a PS5 SSD that's more 'internally-shaped' then here are the lowest prices going right now on some of the very best.

