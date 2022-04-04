One of our favorite Nintendo Switch accessories just hit a record low price

We haven't seen the Hori Split Pad Pro taking part in too many Nintendo Switch deals so far this year. This Joy-Con replacement has been stuck over $40 for its entire shelf life, but Amazon's changed all that today. You can now pick up the handheld controller set for just $39.33 - a $10 discount over the $49.99 MSRP.

This is the first time we've seen the Split Pad Pro drop this cheap. Previous Nintendo Switch deals had the ergonomic twin controllers as low as $40 last summer, but since then we haven't seen prices dip past $43. We're talking pennies, of course, but considering this is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market, any additional savings are worth checking out.

This price is available on the Translucent Black model, while franchise colorways are largely sticking to their $59.99 prices. However, the Midnight Blue model is down to $44.88 at $5 off, and the Pac Man edition is available for $50.60 (was $59.99).

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and more Nintendo Switch deals on the latest and greatest accessories are available further down the page.

Hori Split Pad Pro | $49.99 $39.33 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Translucent Black Hori Split Pad Pro has never been this cheap before, and never dropped below $40. Considering this is a solid Joy-Con replacement for anyone after a more comfortable grip, that's an excellent price and one we don't see too often.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

If you're on the hunt for more gear, we'd recommend checking out the price comparison chart below. You'll find all the latest discounts on our top picks for extra kit, across the US and UK.

We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch controllers for more inspiration, or - if you're stocking up for a new console - check out the best Nintendo Switch cases and Nintendo Switch memory cards as well.