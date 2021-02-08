M. Night Shyamalan's Old gets its first trailer and we're already sold on the mystery

.

Note to self: Don't go on holiday with M. Night Shyamalan. As the first trailer for his new movie, Old, shows – even a trip to the beach courtesy of the legendary Sixth Sense director can go very, very wrong.

Shyamalan, though, draws us in with a familiar scene: complaining kids, parents with their head in a book, and families frolicking in the sand all litter the first half of the 30-second Super Bowl TV spot.

Then, the turn. One child steps out from behind a rock to find he's aged considerably. No longer a six-year-old, he's turned into a man. Things, inevitably, only get weirder from there.

Old suddenly rackets up the thriller-horror sensibilities that M. Night Shyamalan is best known for. A sudden childbirth, seizures on the golden beach, and a child plummeting on to a rockface all populate the Old trailer.

It's just enough, too, to keep us curious while unveiling just enough to hook us in. The synopsis similarly reveals little, only that we're following "a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."

The likes of Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung (who has plenty of history on mysterious shorefronts in Lost), and Eliza Scanlen among the cast. The movie, Shyamalan's first since 2019's Glass, is set for theaters in "July" but a narrower release date has yet to be announced.

