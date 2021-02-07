Fast and Furious 9 drops surprise new footage in Super Bowl spot

Fast and Furious 9 is seriously putting the pedal to the metal. With the finish line in sight – thanks to a shift back to a new 2021 release window last year – F9 has provided a new sizzle reel of stunts at the Super Bowl (here's our guide to the Super Bowl live stream by the way). There are rubber-burning action sequences, and even the re-emergence of Helen Mirren's Magdalene Shaw, a character who has ties to the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off.

"The world has a way of changing," Vin Diesel's Dom says at the beginning of the Fast 9 Super Bowl spot. For Fast aficionados, though, reassuringly little has changed. The likes of Michelle Rodriguez's Letty (now with a slightly older Brian at her side, with Dom seemingly settling down in the suburbs) and Han are back behind the wheel.

Elsewhere, the franchise maintains its brand of high-speed, even higher-octane sequences. One moment features an incredible J-turn at night in a scene that wouldn't look out of place in Tokyo Drift, while the Fast franchise's latter-day hallmarks, such as collapsing buildings and improbable set-pieces, all remain.

It's one, involving a car being flung through a building, that will surely get the most traction for new and old fans alike. It's not quite the never-ending runways and missiles of Fast past, but it's the sort of ludicrous, edge-of-your-seat action that only this billion-dollar series could pull off with a straight face.

Plus, with Helen Mirren's Magdalene in tow, shown laughing in one brief moment, that could open up the Fast series in a big way. There's talk of space and, potentially, Fast 11 seeing the series reaching the chequered flag for the final time. On this evidence, though, there's plenty more gas left in the tank before then.

Fast and Furious 9 debuts in theaters on May 26, 2021.