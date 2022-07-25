Oh no, a new Darth Vader lightsaber is coming - pray for our wallets

Hasbro has announced a new Force FX Darth Vader Lightsaber as part of its SDCC Star Wars reveals.

Based on the weapon as it appeared in the Obi-Wan miniseries, this new Darth Vader lightsaber is pimped out with the same party tricks featured on other recent Hasbro replicas. Namely, it's got the clash, duel, and wall-cutting effects we saw with the Force FX replica of Kenobi's own saber (due to join the best Star Wars gifts at the beginning of 2023). Much like that prop, this SDCC Star Wars collectible also includes a removable blade, premium decoration for the hilt, authentic sound effects, and a stand if you want to put it on display. However, it differs by including a removable kyber crystal.

As with the Inquisitor lightsaber, you'll be paying a good chunk of cash for this one; you can pre-order it from Zavvi for $278.99 (opens in new tab) in the US or £289.99 (opens in new tab) in the UK. Although that sits at the pricier end of the spectrum, it's worth noting that Force FX sabers are some of the best in the business in terms of detail and quality. Having seen more than our fair share up close, we can confirm that they're upsettingly good-looking. And Force FX Elite models like this new Darth Vader lightsaber take that above and beyond with lots of bonus features.

If you paired it with the new Darth Vader helmet that's also on the way from Hasbro, you're going a long way toward having a properly kick-ass costume. It'll cost an arm and a leg, sure (which is only appropriate when it comes to Anakin Skywalker), but you'll look magnificent.

The Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber will launch November 1, 2022. You can pre-order it below via Zavvi or direct from Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab). Alternatively, you can take a look at all the awesome SDCC toy reveals you probably missed (including our first look at the Ironheart costume from Wakanda Forever).

