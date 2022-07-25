The best SDCC toy reveals you probably missed, from Marvel to Star Wars

There were so many cool announcements at this year's SDCC that it was easy to overlook the smorgasbord of action figures, toys, and Star Wars replicas revealed during the event. Because a great deal of these were awesome and it'd be a crying shame to miss them, we've listed a few of our favorite reveals below. We're just doing our duty, really.

That includes everything from Star Wars (including this ridiculously good-looking new Darth Vader Lightsaber) to Power Rangers, not to mention our first look at the Ironheart costume from Wakanda Forever, so prepare yourself and your wallet. These action figures from SDCC are taking no prisoners, and we've had to resist putting more than a few in our online basket.

Speaking of which, we've also included where to get your hands on them. Many are up for pre-order now, so you can check out how to grab the best SDCC toys from 2022 here.

Releases October 31 2022 - The Sub-Mariner made a splash (sorry) at SDCC '22 with the Wakanda Forever trailer, and this newly-revealed Funko POP does him justice thanks to the water rising around his feet. It's like he's leaping out of the ocean or somehow controlling the waves, making for a very eye-catching figure. You can check out the full Wakanda Forever range here (opens in new tab).



Releases October 31 2022 - Riri Williams is making her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it was Funko that gave us our first look at her costume (all we'd seen up to now was leaked concept art). It's an industrial, rudimentary suit that has the same sort of energy as Tony's original armor, and it features exposed wiring to go with multiple thrusters, a cannon of some sort, and an arc reactor that looks a lot like the one Tony used in Endgame. This figure captures her in flight and is much more dynamic than many other Funko POPs, so it's a favorite of ours from SDCC '22. See the other Wakanda Forever Funko figures here (opens in new tab).



Releases November 1 2022 - Oh Hasbro, you know the way to our hearts. The latest Black Series prop (following on from a new Darth Vader helmet and Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber (opens in new tab), not to mention a Third Sister Inquisitor lightsaber (opens in new tab)) is the Dark Lord of the Sith's weapon. It features premium decoration, authentic sound effects, a removable kyber crystal, stand, and a more advanced blade. This impresses with clash, wall-cutting, and duel effects.



Releases May 31 2023 - Based on the character's appearance in The Uncanny X-Men (and the '97 Animated Series), this is a nostalgic take on what is arguably Beast's most iconic look. Aside from the retro packaging, this one comes with lots of fun accessories; there's a lab coat, his signature spectacles, and some vials for him to ponder over. You're also getting an alternate head and hands in case you want more of an action pose.



Releases May 31 2023 - The Jedi Master's arrival at the end of Mando season two set the internet alight when it aired back in 2020, and we're finally getting a figure based on that appearance. He comes with a removable cloak and hood, an ignited lightsaber that can be held in a combat pose, and a lightsaber hilt you're able to clip to his belt. With the hood up, it captures the mood of those scenes perfectly.



Releases February 1 2023 - The Marvel Legends series of action figures is well-known for its incredible attention to the detail, and that's continued here with an uncannily good version of Namor from Wakanda Forever. It proves that, yes, the character does have his comics-accurate pointy ears as well as his ankle wings.



Releases February 1 2023 - This new version of Nakia based on the Black Panther sequel seems ready to dive under the waves, as the figure comes with what would appear to be a helmet that allows her to breathe underwater. Either way, it's a really cool and hyper-detailed take that's one of the better Wakanda Forever toys.



Like so many kids who grew up in the 1990s, we were obsessed with Power Rangers. And it didn't get much better than this guy. Based on Tommy Oliver in metallic armor "created especially for battle against the Tenga Warriors", it has more than 20 points of articulation and comes with more than a few extras (a swappable head, bonus hands, the Saba Sword, Combined Zeo Crystal, and blast effects). It perfectly captures the White Ranger's on-screen look.



Releases January 31 2023 - OK, now we're talking. We've already mentioned being obsessed with Power Rangers as kids, and our dream toy was a Megazord. This impressive example has been recreated at a 1:144-scale, which is a fancy way of saying it's a heckin' chonker, and it's compatible with other Zords to create a super-Zord.



Releases May 1 2023 - Hasbro's vehicle range is always impressive, and this new take on Boba Fett's Starship (formerly known as Slave-1) from The Book of Boba Fett doesn't disappoint. From promo shots, it has a fantastic paint job with oodles of detail, and you can open up the back, cockpit, and side for posing with Vintage Collection figures. While we're on the subject, Boba Fett in his Tython outfit is included within the box.



Releases March 3 2023 - Taken directly from '90s classic Spider-Man: The Animated Series, this action figure recreates one we literally had as children… bendy tail, and all. Obviously, this one's a lot more posable with multiple points of articulation and better paintwork. It even has the same packaging, which is a fun detail (Scorpion himself still looks mega grumpy, though - he's clearly in a webhead-squashing mood).



Releases July 31 2023 - Modeled on the character as he appears in the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel (Survivor), this Vintage Collection action figure tells us a surprising amount about the video game itself. There's a blaster on his hip, for starters. Does that mean we'll be able to shoot our way out of trouble as well as laying into Stormtroopers with our lightsaber? Anyway, we're big fans of Cal in this edgy "I'm gonna cosplay Han Solo and grow some scruffy stubble" phase.



Releases July 31 2023 - Although the Tesseract itself (with its two light modes) is cool and all, we're mainly including this one because of the Loki figure it includes. With a picture-perfect recreation of Tom Hiddleston as he appeared in the Loki series finale, flaming sword included, it's one of the better likenesses we've seen from Marvel Legends recently.



Releases December 1 2022 - The Transformers brand has been knocking it out of the park recently with the likes of the Lego Optimus Prime, and this is another fine addition. Based on the 4WD Hi-luxe Diaclone figure that was released with black, blue, and yellow alt-designs, it has that classic 'blocky' look that will take older fans right back to childhood.



