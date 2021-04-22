Oculus Quest 2 VR headset just dropped to its lowest ever price

The Oculus Quest 2 has been a big hit, arguably the most popular VR headset to come around in years. It's affordable, doesn't require a super-computer to run, has good-looking games, and comes with a pair of motion controllers. It still sells out quite regularly too. So we're very surprised to see Verizon knocking up to $40 off with the voucher code: EARTHDAY.

Given it's Earth Day today, this 10% off deal may well expire at the end of the day, if the VR headset doesn't sell out before then at least. We've been tracking the Oculus Quest 2 prices since launch and it's never been cheaper. Considering the fact that we awarded it 'Best VR headset' in our GamesRadar Hardware Awards 2020, it's definitely worth the price.

While you don't need a PC to run this, if you do have a decent gaming PC or gaming laptop, then you can buy a cable to play more demanding VR, games like the excellent Half-Life: Alyx.

The lowest price we've ever seen on the hottest VR headset of the last couple of years. This version only has 64GB of storage, but that's probably plenty for most users.

Even with the discount, the 256GB model is $90 more expensive, but that is a great amount of storage. If you're really planning on diving in and want to pack out the device with loads of fun VR experiences, this is the way to go. Both versions do run the same games though.

If you'd like to know a bit more about this headset, head on over to our full Oculus Quest 2 review where we scored it four stars.

