Star Wars fans are warming up to the Grand Inquisitor's look in the Obi-Wan series

Our exclusive new look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has got Star Wars fans talking. Yes, Obi-Wan going planet-hopping is all well and good – but plenty of attention has been drawn towards the second glimpse of Rupert Friend’s villain, the Grand Inquisitor.

While the first Obi-Wan trailer was well received, some took umbrage with the Grand Inquisitor’s live-action look. The new image here, though, is a marked improvement for most – with plenty taking to social media to voice their approval.

"The Grand Inquisitor looks great in live action," wrote one fan. Another said, "The Grand Inquisitor’s look is growing on me."

"Grand Inquisitor looks way better here. I told y’all not to panic," one said. Another simply put: "The Grand Inquisitor is going to steal the show." That’s echoed elsewhere, with one Twitter account writing that Rupert Friend’s Force user "actually looks great… it proves the point that [Star Wars] fans start crying and throwing up over literally nothing."

There is still room for improvement among some corners of the fandom, however. One pointed out that "they could still give him Sith eyes, which he has in Rebels" but it "isn’t horrible enough that it ruins the show for me."

For more from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series – set to debut its first two episodes on May 27 on Disney Plus – you can read part of our interviews with Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and director Deborah Chow from the new issue of Total Film, which you can pre-order here.