Ewan McGregor returns in these exclusive images from Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Star Wars universe continues to expand on the small screen with the imminent arrival of the latest spin-off series on Disney Plus. Obi-Wan Kenobi sees Ewan McGregor reprise the role of the iconic Jedi, last seen (in live-action, at least) dropping off baby Luke Skywalker on Tatooine at the end of Revenge of the Sith.

McGregor inherited the role from Alec Guinness, and fleshed out the character (and his beard) over the course of the prequel trilogy. But, 17 years after he last wore the robe, McGregor is back, and he’s not the only familiar face appearing in the new series. For starters, his former Padawan-turned-nemesis Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader…

In the cover story of the new issue of Total Film magazine, McGregor, Christensen, co-star Moses Ingram and director Deborah Chow talk in depth about the Jedi’s wilderness years, and his new adventure. Below, you can check out three exclusive new images from the issue.

That last image features Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor, a high-ranking Empire bad’un who will be known to fans of Star Wars Rebels. He’s just one potential threat to Obi-Wan, alongside Moses Ingram’s Reva, another Inquisitor. And, Vader of course…

Meanwhile, Obi-Wan will be keeping an eye on young Luke Skywalker on the desert planet of Tatooine, and he'll also to the neon-drenched planet of Daiyu, pictured above. The series eclectic supporting cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Maya Erskine and Benny Safdie, as well as Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Priesse who reprise their prequel trilogy roles as Owen and Beru Lars.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, May 27th, with subsequent episodes premiering on Wednesdays. For much more from McGregor and co, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves on Thursday 28 April.

