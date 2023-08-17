Obi-Wan Kenobi director says season 2 could still happen someday: "Never say never"

Obi-Wan Kenobi might be billed as a limited series, but, according to director Deborah Chow, a season 2 isn't totally out of the question.

The series saw Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return to their Star Wars roles in a story set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

"You always think you're going to end a series like this in some magnificent way, but instead you end up in a parking lot with second unit and hardly anybody there," recalled Chow in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's always so anti­climactic, but as Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season 2. There's another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don't think it’s off the board. It is a 'never say never' situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series."

By the sounds of it, then, there are currently no plans for an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 – but that doesn't mean we'll never see McGregor back again someday.

"I always hesitate to say no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said earlier this year. "Maybe we end up doing something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories that we're doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now, it's still our standard stand-alone limited series, we have no plans for expansion right now."

While we don't know when we'll next be seeing McGregor's Obi-Wan, Christensen's Anakin Skywalker will be back in the upcoming Ahsoka show. After some back and forth over whether he really would appear again, Star Wars let it slip in a merchandise description, then a teaser finally confirmed his return.

