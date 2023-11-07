Nvidia will reportedly unveil RTX 4000 Super GPUs at CES - should you wait?

The Nvidia RTX 4000 Super graphics card rumours are spinning up again, as the company will apparently reveal a refreshed GPU lineup at CES 2024. That’s sure to excite all of you enthusiasts out there looking to boost fps even higher, but it might be a dilemma for anyone eyeing up new gen cards ahead of Black Friday. In any case, next year may end up being a busy one for the green team, especially if it revamps a few of its current models.

At the moment, Nvidia has a complete squad of best graphics card contenders, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 heading up the pack. Only problem is, not everyone is happy with the specs each GPU provides, particularly when it comes to mid-range VRAM. However, if new rumours shared by reliable leaker Kopite7kimi are to be believed, we’ll end up with some refreshed options with an extra kick.

In response to recent questions regarding a potential new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, Kopite7kimi simply replied “CES.” A short answer, but one that gets to the point in terms of graphics card reveals. For those of you out of the loop, the next “Consumer Electronics Show” is scheduled to take place between January 9-12 at Las Vegas.

Prior to the reveal rumours, Kopite7kimi disclosed some potential specs for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti Super variants, alongside deets for a new RTX 4080. The details are anything but confirmed, and the leaker themselves states they’re not sure about the info, but we’re looking at a CUDA core count increase across the 70-series cards and a 4080 that uses a full fat AD-103 GPU. On the memory front, the RTX 4070 Ti will allegedly wield the same memory as its 80-class sibling, but the vanilla RTX 4070 Super may end up stuck with the same 12GB configuration as before.

Should you wait till 2024 to buy an RTX 40 series GPU?

Normally at this time of year, we like to answer whether you should wait for Black Friday graphics card deals to pick up a new GPU. Yet, the new RTX 4000 rumours could be a reason to postpone any investment till 2024. Waiting to see what Nvidia has up its CES sleeve might help you buy the best model available if you’re willing to wait, but waiting comes with a lot of risks in terms of pricing and availability.

Simply put, we’ve still got no idea how much Nvidia’s theoretical RTX Super cards will cost, and it’s entirely likely you’ll pay more than current going rates. That’s to be expected, as we’re largely talking about different GPUs with enhanced specs. However, there’s no guarantee the difference is going to be worth waiting into 2024 for a release date, and currently available RTX 40-series stock could dry up if AIB partners and manufacturers switch their attention to new SKUs.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Personally, I’d advise keeping tabs on lowest price offers if and when they arrive alongside other Black Friday gaming deals. If, for example, you’re able to pick up an RTX 4080 for a chunk less, it’s potentially still worth bagging over a potential Super variant. In a sense, it feels like that version might end up being priced as an alternative to the RTX 4090, which means you’ll almost certainly pay over the $1,000 mark.

As a general rule, I think as long as a graphics card price is good enough, it’s worth picking it up rather than waiting. Even if enhanced variants do arrive in 2024, there are plenty of stellar PC games to be played right now, and not upgrading your rig simply means you won’t get the new gen experience for a while. Not that I’m saying you should pay full price, but with Black Friday coming up, now is probably the right time to strike.

