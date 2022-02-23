Nintendo Switch OLED restocks abound with stock at all major retailers

Nintendo Switch OLED restocks seem to have happened everywhere recently as the console is in stock at all retailers it seems. What a time to be alive.

After weeks of the console being sold out, stock of the beauty appears to be in full swing. If you've been in search of an OLED since launch. Currently, most Blue and Red Joy-Con models are out of stock. However, the White Joy-Con model is the most consistent with restocks, so now is the time to buy if you don't have a color preference.

Amazon has been the only retailer to have a restock on Nintendo Switch OLED, and it looks like they've kept that consistency, with Amazon still having stock of the OLED right now. The Nintendo Switch OLED tends to sell out fast, and if you've been thinking of purchasing one, this might be the best time to buy.

Walmart was out of stock with OLEDs last week, but they seem to have had a restock this week. In the past, when they did have some stock, they would usually have inflated prices however, with this restock, prices seem to have lowered significantly to $349, retail market price. If the price does go over MSRP again, we wouldn't recommend buying from this retailer as other retailers seem to have a more consistent price.

Nintendo Switch OLED stock does seem to be easier to find than PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X stock; with all retailers currently all having stock on the OLED right now, however, we can't see if there are any bundles available. However, Best Buy does have their build a bundle offer going for the OLED. However, there are no discounts on these products. GameStop seems to be doing in-store pickups of the OLED, so you will need to reserve one online if you're hoping to secure an OLED today.

Nintendo Switch OLED restocks in the US

Amazon - in stock at $349.99

Amazon seemingly is the most consistent stock-holder of Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. Right now, though, they are only selling the white Joy-Con variant - but also, thankfully, at the usual $349.99 MSRP.



Best Buy - in stock at $349.99

You'll also find that Best Buy is only selling the white Joy-Con console right now, but remember if you do order at Best Buy, you could have the console in your arms on Friday. Nice.



GameStop - available in-store at $349.99

You'll have to check your local GameStop store as the retailer is only selling the consoles for in-store pick up. However, this can be done on the same day, so it's an opportunity for an instant hit and an immediate injection of fun into your life.



Check for more Nintendo Switch OLED restocks

US:

UK:

