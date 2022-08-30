Nintendo Switch OLED drops to brand new low price at Walmart

We're always excited to see Nintendo Switch deals offering up brand new record low prices on the latest releases, and we've been treated to some particularly strong offers on the new OLED model in the last few months. However, Walmart has just broken those records with a $324.97 sales price (opens in new tab) on the white console. That's a full $25 off the $349.99 MSRP - the biggest discount we've seen to date.

Previous Nintendo Switch deals only dared to drop the OLED-touting device down to $330, which was still impressive considering just how rarely these consoles see savings. In the months since then, prices have hovered between $334 and $347 but never quite seemed to budge past that previous threshold. Today's offer, then, marks the first time we've seen Nintendo Switch OLED stock take such a heavy price cut.

With the new Splatoon 3 special edition console landing on the shelves last week, stores may be keen to ride the new device hype here. We're not seeing any other retailers matching Walmart, though you can pick up a UK-imported console for $313.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Note that you'll need to grab a separate charger here.

You'll find more information on both these Nintendo Switch deals just below, and plenty more discounts across games and accessories further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | $349.99 $324.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - We've never spotted the Nintendo Switch OLED this cheap before, with a $25 discount at Walmart offering up a record low $324.97 sales price. Previous discounts have only ever taken us to $330 in the past, so you're saving an extra $5 here.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (UK Import) | $349.99 $313.67 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $36 - You'll need to buy a separate charging brick, but you can also grab the Nintendo Switch OLED for $313.67 at Amazon. This console has been imported from the UK, but will be cleared through customs and shipped straight to you.



Why buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest console in Ninty's lineup, but it's also the most expensive. For the extra $50 (the standard edition is still priced at $299), you're getting an OLED display, expanded 64GB of storage, and a slightly boosted battery life. The overall effect is well worth the extra cash, with the larger screen and vibrant display stamping a marked difference on every game card slotted in.

We'd recommend that everyone buying their first Switch opt for the OLED model for the best value for money. However, things aren't as clear cut if you're upgrading from the standard edition. Spending an extra $349.99 on a whole new device for the sake of a display upgrade isn't going to be everyone's idea of a good time. If you're moving on from a 2017 model, the increased battery life is certainly going to make the decision a little easier, though we'd recommend seriously considering whether you play in handheld mode enough to make the jump worth it otherwise.

