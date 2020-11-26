Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart is back, but will it be gone in 60 seconds again?

As early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals go, this is one you won't want to miss. Again. That's right folks, despite selling out super fast a few days ago, there's more stock to be had today.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most in-demand Black Friday gaming deals, so we really wouldn't wait long on this one. If you're lucky you also might find the Animal Crossing-themed console is currently in stock too.

Today's best Nintendo Switch bundles

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $299.99 at Amazon

Despite the Switch and this game being a few years old now, both have held their value at stores remarkably well. However, with the console's MSRP being $299 still, you're getting Mario Kart for free here.

Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo Switch | $299 at Amazon or Best Buy

Not a bad price at all for this limited edition run of the console with unique pastel colored controllers, bespoke dock, and even a patterned design on the back of the console. Note, this does not come with the game too.

If you're after a few extras to go with your new console, we have a few guides you might find handy, which also list the best prices. Check out these Nintendo Switch headsets, Nintendo Switch Accessories, Nintendo Switch memory cards, specifically this massive 400GB one for just $46, and also the best Nintendo Switch games.