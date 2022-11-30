Disney Plus' new Night at the Museum trailer introduces a new guard – and a familiar foe

Night at the Museum returns to Disney Plus this year with animated spin-off Kahmunrah Rises Again, and the first trailer reintroduces us to some more familiar faces. In the clip, which you can watch above, a new guard is needed to cover the summer night shifts at the Museum of Natural History. None other than Nick Daley – son of Larry Daley, Ben Stiller's character in the live-action movies – steps in to fill the role while his father is away. Joshua Bassett voices Nick in the Disney Plus film, while Zachary Levi takes over as Larry.

The trailer brings back the miniature cowboy and Roman duo Jedediah and Octavius, played by Owen Wilson and Steve Coogan in live-action and voiced by Steve Zahn and Jack Whitehall in the new film. Theodore Roosevelt is also back, voiced by Thomas Lennon (played by the late Robin Williams in live-action), while Sacagawea (Mizuo Peck in live-action, Kieran Sequoia in the animated movie) also returns. Alice Isaaz joins the line-up as Joan of Arc.

Joseph Kamal voices the returning Kahmunrah, the villain of the second movie, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian. This time, he's helped along by the Egyptian god Seth (Akmal Saleh).

The film will arrive on Disney Plus this December 9, just in time for some holiday season streaming. It's far from the only Disney film coming soon – next year brings the long-awaited live-action The Little Mermaid, new Pixar movie Elemental, and even Indiana Jones 5.

