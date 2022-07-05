Nier: Automata's Switch version is being handled by Dying Light, Dark Souls Remastered ports studio

Nier: Automata's Switch version is being handled by the same studio that brought Dying Light and Dark Souls Remastered to Nintendo's console.

The Switch might not have the processing power of the other new-gen consoles, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of the biggest and best games on the device. We've been able to experience the survival horror masterpiece that is Alien: Isolation, immerse ourselves in the world of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and even join Geralt for an epic monster-slaying adventure in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, all whilst on the move.

Last week, during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, it was announced that Switch fans would soon be getting their hands on another beloved series with Nier: Automata coming to the console on October 6. The game's PC port launched with more than its fair share of issues, but hopefully, this won't be the case with the Switch version as, according to Gematsu (opens in new tab), it's in the hands of the talented team at Virtuos.

The developer is no stranger to Switch ports, having previously worked its magic to bring titles like Dying Light, Bioshock: The Collection, Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, and Dark Souls Remastered to the console.

Following the news of Nier: Automata's imminent arrival on Switch, a tweet from the official Japanese Nier account revealed that the game will run at 30 FPS in 1080p when docked and in 720p in handheld mode. As well as containing all the bonus content since the game's launch, the Switch edition will also offer a few exclusive cosmetic items.

