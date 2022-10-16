Jodie Whittaker reveals her advice for next Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa

The Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, has offered up advice for her incoming Time Lord replacement Ncuti Gatwa.

"It's yours for the taking," Whittaker, who is departing the BBC series after four years, said at a recent Doctor Who Q&A event, at which SFX was present. Gatwa was announced as the 14th Doctor in May and, as per the BBC (opens in new tab), will debut in the role in 2023.

Whittaker added, "I'm certainly not giving that phenomenal actor any advice! He doesn't need it from me: It's yours to own and you've earned it."

Doctor Who also celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023 and will mark the occasion by bringing back Tenth Doctor David Tennant and Ten's one-time companion Donna (Catherine Tate) for a new adventure . Russell T. Davies, who helped shepherd the 2005 reboot through to Tennant's initial departure in 2010, will also serve as showrunner in the anniversary year.

On Tennant and Tate's return, Davies said (H/T The Guardian (opens in new tab)), "They're back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna. What on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

The 60th anniversary will also feature Neil Patrick Harris popping up as "the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced.”

Jodie Whittaker is set to make her final appearance in upcoming special The Power of the Doctor, which airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on October 23 at 7:30pm.