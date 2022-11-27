Live
Cyber Monday toy deals live: save on Nerf, Squishmallows, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more
We're rounding up all the must-have Cyber Monday toy deals to save you time as well as money
Cyber Monday toy deals are kicking into gear, and they represent what might be your best, last chance of snagging a saving before Christmas. And sure, the sales event is better known for its offers on laptops and TVs. But toys of all kinds (including Lego, Barbie, Nerf, Hot Wheels, and Squishmallows) have been getting impressive discounts this year as well.
That's why our team of dedicated bargain-hunters are busy rounding up the most tempting Cyber Monday toy deals for you here. Because there's a lot of choice out there (and not all the savings are good), we've narrowed it down to the most enticing reductions. You'll find price comparisons to previous sales here too, just to make sure you're actually getting a decent offer.
In short, keep an eye on this page over the next few days for the best Cyber Monday toy deals as and when they happen - we'll be keeping it regularly updated with all the price cuts you need to see alongside our regular coverage of the top Cyber Monday gaming deals.
Today's best Cyber Monday toy deals in the USA
- Amazon: Up to 67% off action figures Lego, Nerf, Barbie and more (opens in new tab)
- Barbie: Save $15 or more across the range at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lego: Savings up to 40% available now (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows: Discounts of $5 or more available now at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Up to 20% off Lego, collectibles, and more (opens in new tab)
- Board games: Up to $15 off What Next, Herd Mentaliy, and more at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fisher-Price: Up to 52% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hot Wheels: Save up to 38% on track sets at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Lego Star Wars, Minecraft, and Harry Potter sets from $7.99 (opens in new tab)
- Nerf: Blasters from $8.99 and up to 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Target: Up to 50% off a massive range of brands (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Save up to 40% with kids bikes from just $48 (opens in new tab)
Today's best Cyber Monday toy deals in the UK
- Amazon: Save up to 52% on Disney, Lego, Marvel and more (opens in new tab)
- Barbie: Playsets from £29.99 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Board Games: Ticket to Ride, Azul, and more up to 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hasbro: Up to 46% off Nerf, Play-Doh, playsets and more at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hot Wheels: Up to £20 off track sets at Very (opens in new tab)
- Lego: Up to £140 off Technic, Mario, and City kits at Very (opens in new tab)
- Nerf: Elite 2.0 Shockwave blaster now just £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- STEM: Science and coding kits from £8.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Very: Save 1/3rd across toys and games (opens in new tab)
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic |
$79.99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is the lowest price we've seen on the Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic - the best Nerf gun we've ever had our hands on. With $20 off the final price, you're getting an excellent offer here at Amazon - saving 26% overall and dropping that $79.99 cost down to just $59 (opens in new tab). This isn't the Nerf you remember from back in the day. Foam is out and gel is in. This blaster fires rounds of soft projectiles that burst on impact, so no more diving down the back of the couch.
And that's me done for today! You aren't being left high and dry, though. My colleague, Tabs, will be taking the Cyber Monday toy deals from here until I'm back in for the big day itself tomorrow. Thanks for following along, and I hope to catch you again soon!
Pokemon TCG Pokemon Go Tins |
$21.98 $14.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Shopping for someone who loves Pokemon cards and Pokemon Go? Good news, friend - you can pick up a themed tin containing four card boosters for just $14.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's around $7 less than the normal price, so it's a bargain by any other name.
Don't hang around for too long, though; this offer has been flying off the shelves, so it might not last.
Hyper Toys 12 Volt Jammer electric scooter |
$79 $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Would this make for the best present ever? Very possibly. Currently reduced by $30 at Walmart, this very slick electric scooter is currently just under $50 (opens in new tab). Because it can hit 10MPH, they should have a great time with it while still staying at a safe speed. Definitely one of the better Cyber Monday toy deals I've stumbled across so far.
The best Squishmallow offers so far | Save $5 or more at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Squishmallows craze is only growing over time, so being able to get some for a reduced price in the Cyber Monday toy deals isn't an opportunity to miss... particularly with Christmas on the way. There are currently quite a few different versions of the these plushies available at a big discount, so I've listed the best ones I've seen so far below.
- Squishmallows Dabria the Donut (8") |
$24.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Lola the Unicorn (10")
$24.99$19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Aladdin Abu (14") |
$24.99$15.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Canda the Rainbow Fish (8") |
$24.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Tito the Toucan (8") |
$19.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Nightmare Before Christmas Zero (8") |
$35.99$19.22 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Gracia the Meerkat (8") |
$24.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Elliot the Christmas Elf (8") |
$19.99$17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Lego Optimus Prime |
$179.99 $152.99 at Lego (opens in new tab)
Of all the Lego kits I've gotten my hands on this year, this one might be my favorite. Along with being loads of fun to build and looking great on display, it also has a cool party trick of being able to transform into a truck just like in the cartoon. Because it's been so heavily reduced to $152.99 via the official Lego store (opens in new tab), I'd definitely recommend taking a look if you or the loved one you're buying for is a big Transformers fan. Yes, it's quite pricey - but you're getting an incredible set that's a joy to put together and that looks fantastic standing at its full height of 35cm.
UK price:
£159.99 £127.99 at Lego (opens in new tab)
Funko Advent Calendars | Save up to 58% at Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of the better Cyber Monday toy deals has been on the Funko advent calendar range. It's been slashed in price by more than half, allowing you to get these great alternatives to classic chocolate calendars for a fraction of the price. They give you a Funko figure from your favorite franchises behind each door (usually in their festive best), and it's amongst the most eye-catching offers we've seen all weekend. The Star Wars version is 58% less than normal via Amazon (opens in new tab), for example, while the Disney alternative (including Mickey, Donald, Winnie the Pooh, and more) is now reduced by $35 in Amazon's sale (opens in new tab).
I've listed the best offers below for you to take a look at.
- Funko Disney Advent Calendar 2022 |
$59.99$24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Funko Star Wars Advent Calendar 2022 |
$59.99$31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022 |
$59.99$27.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
To get the ball rolling, I thought I'd start with a roundup of the best savings I've seen so far that are still left over from the Black Friday sales. You see, many Cyber Monday toy deals are actually the same offers with a different label slapped over the top, which is great news for you because it means there's another chance to capitalize on those reductions.
As an example, you can currently get a very cute Squishmallows Lola the Unicorn for $5 less at Amazon (opens in new tab). You can save on the Funko toy advent calendars via Amazon as well, because 58% has been knocked off in the sale (opens in new tab).
Anyway, enough talk - here are the best offers I've found so far.
- Funko toy Advent Calendars | Save up to 58% at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lego Star Wars The Child: Get $18 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Dabria the Donut (8") |
$24.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lego Optimus Prime |
$179.99$152.99 at Lego
- Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Track Set |
$99$77.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Lola the Unicorn (10")
$24.99$19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lego Back to the Future DeLorean: Save $40 at Zavvi with code 'TIMEMACHINE' (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Aladdin Abu (14") |
$24.99$15.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hyper Toys 12 Volt Jammer electric scooter |
$79$49 at Walmart
- Squishmallows Canda the Rainbow Fish (8") |
$24.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Barbie Malibu House playset |
$99$49.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Tito the Toucan (8") |
$19.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Jetson Plasma X Lava Tech Hoverboard |
$148$99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Gracia the Meerkat (8") |
$24.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Jurassic World: Dominion Super Colossal Gigantosaurus action figure |
$64.99$32.49 at Target (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Elliot the Christmas Elf (8") |
$19.99$17.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Hey everyone, and welcome to our live blog on this year's best Cyber Monday toy deals! My name's Benj, and I'm the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor (which means I'm responsible for all things toys on GamesRadar+). I'll be starting things off with the most enticing offers floating around ahead of Cyber Monday itself, followed up by a full savings blowout tomorrow. Let's get going shall we?
