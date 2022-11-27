Cyber Monday toy deals live: save on Nerf, Squishmallows, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more

Refresh

Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic | $79.99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) This is the lowest price we've seen on the Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic - the best Nerf gun we've ever had our hands on. With $20 off the final price, you're getting an excellent offer here at Amazon - saving 26% overall and dropping that $79.99 cost down to just $59 (opens in new tab). This isn't the Nerf you remember from back in the day. Foam is out and gel is in. This blaster fires rounds of soft projectiles that burst on impact, so no more diving down the back of the couch.

And that's me done for today! You aren't being left high and dry, though. My colleague, Tabs, will be taking the Cyber Monday toy deals from here until I'm back in for the big day itself tomorrow. Thanks for following along, and I hope to catch you again soon!

Pokemon TCG Pokemon Go Tins | $21.98 $14.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Shopping for someone who loves Pokemon cards and Pokemon Go? Good news, friend - you can pick up a themed tin containing four card boosters for just $14.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's around $7 less than the normal price, so it's a bargain by any other name. Don't hang around for too long, though; this offer has been flying off the shelves, so it might not last.

Hyper Toys 12 Volt Jammer electric scooter | $79 $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Would this make for the best present ever? Very possibly. Currently reduced by $30 at Walmart, this very slick electric scooter is currently just under $50 (opens in new tab). Because it can hit 10MPH, they should have a great time with it while still staying at a safe speed. Definitely one of the better Cyber Monday toy deals I've stumbled across so far.

Lego Optimus Prime | $179.99 $152.99 at Lego (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) Of all the Lego kits I've gotten my hands on this year, this one might be my favorite. Along with being loads of fun to build and looking great on display, it also has a cool party trick of being able to transform into a truck just like in the cartoon. Because it's been so heavily reduced to $152.99 via the official Lego store (opens in new tab), I'd definitely recommend taking a look if you or the loved one you're buying for is a big Transformers fan. Yes, it's quite pricey - but you're getting an incredible set that's a joy to put together and that looks fantastic standing at its full height of 35cm.



UK price: £159.99 £127.99 at Lego (opens in new tab)