Cyber Monday Lego deals live: save on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, and more

Lego Super Mario Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set | $29.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) If you’re looking to build out your Super Mario Lego universe, Amazon has a deal on this Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower for Cyber Monday. The expansion pack includes characters Boss Sumo Bro and a Crowber, but is a perfect addition if you’ve already got Mario and Luigi as they can topple the tower. This is also one of Lego’s more child-friendly options as it is suitable for kids six and up. Rest assured UK shoppers, the set is also on offer across the pond too – £24.99 £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle | £409.99 £329.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) Zavvi has a great offer on the Lego Hogwarts Castle. This is one of the most iconic Lego sets around for fans of the Wizarding World – and the detail is very impressive too. You'll find everything here, from fan-favorite characters like Harry Potter himself and Hagrid, to creatures who have escaped the Forbidden Forest... This is one of the best deals we've seen on the castle, so could be a perfect choice this Black Friday weekend. US buyers, Zavvi also has it on offer for you – $469.99 $359.99 with the code BFCASTLE at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

That's me done for the day, so I'll bid you adieu for now and pass you over to my very talented colleagues Molly, Hope, and Fay - they'll be taking you through the top Cyber Monday Lego deals from here on in! Thanks for following along, and have a great evening. May your day be good and your discounts better!

Lego Star Wars BD-1 | £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Lego) One of the best bits about the Jedi: Fallen Order video game was this little robot companion, and now you can bring your own real-life version home with the official Lego kit. It's been slashed in price down to £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) rather than almost £90, so today's Cyber Monday Lego deals present one of the best opportunities to pick it up.

Lego Star Wars The Child | $89.99 $71.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lego) This is definitely one of the cutest sets out there right now, so it's good news that you can pick it up for a whole lot less as part of the Cyber Monday Lego deals. It's currently $71.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost $90, so now's the time to strike if you'd had your eye on this adorable kit.



UK price: £69.99 £61.28 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego Back to the Future DeLorean | $199.99 $159.99 with code 'BFTIMEMACHINE' at Zavvi (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) One of the most tempting offers so far would have to be this discount on the Lego DeLorean from Back to the Future, and it's even better value in today's Cyber Monday Lego deals than it was during Black Friday. Beforehand, you were only saving $15. Now, though? You can get it for $159.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab) rather than almost $200 if you use the code 'BFTIMEMACHINE' at checkout. UK price: £169.99 £139.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)