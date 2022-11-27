Live
Cyber Monday Lego deals live: save on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, and more
You'll find the best Cyber Monday Lego deals right here, live and as they happen
Cyber Monday Lego deals have taken over from where Black Friday left off, and you know what? They're pretty great. In fact, some of the current offers include record-low prices on everything from Super Mario sets to Star Wars.
To save you time as well as money, we'll be rounding up the most enticing Cyber Monday Lego deals here as and when they happen. There's certainly no shortage of choice; most of the biggest franchises are included in the reductions, and many of the best Lego sets have enjoyed dramatic price cuts as well. That means this is a great time to be shopping for those little plastic bricks.
Essentially, keep a close eye on this page for all the top Cyber Monday Lego deals in 2022 - we'll be updating it on a regular basis with tempting discounts as and when they happen.
Today's best Cyber Monday Lego deals in the USA
- Amazon: Save $15 on Marvel and beyond (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Best prices available for new and rare kits (opens in new tab)
- Lego: Discounts of 40% available now (opens in new tab)
- Back to the Future DeLorean: Save $40 with code 'BFTIMEMACHINE' (opens in new tab)
- Lego Star Wars The Child: Get $18 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Get a $10 discount on Lego Sonic and more (opens in new tab)
- Zavvi: $40 off Back to the Future DeLorean and beyond (opens in new tab)
- Entertainment Earth: Check for reductions (opens in new tab)
Today's best Black Friday Lego deals in the UK
- Amazon: Save up to £30 across Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel (opens in new tab)
- Very: Get £30 or more off sets like Lego Optimus Prime (opens in new tab)
- Smyths: £20 or more off Lego Harry Potter kits (opens in new tab)
- Zavvi: Price cut of £30 on Lego Home Alone House (opens in new tab)
- Lego: 40% price cut on Lego Queer Eye (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: Discounts of 25% off select lines (opens in new tab)
Lego Super Mario Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set |
$29.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you’re looking to build out your Super Mario Lego universe, Amazon has a deal on this Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower for Cyber Monday. The expansion pack includes characters Boss Sumo Bro and a Crowber, but is a perfect addition if you’ve already got Mario and Luigi as they can topple the tower. This is also one of Lego’s more child-friendly options as it is suitable for kids six and up.
Rest assured UK shoppers, the set is also on offer across the pond too –
£24.99 £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle |
£409.99 £329.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)
Zavvi has a great offer on the Lego Hogwarts Castle. This is one of the most iconic Lego sets around for fans of the Wizarding World – and the detail is very impressive too. You'll find everything here, from fan-favorite characters like Harry Potter himself and Hagrid, to creatures who have escaped the Forbidden Forest... This is one of the best deals we've seen on the castle, so could be a perfect choice this Black Friday weekend.
US buyers, Zavvi also has it on offer for you –
$469.99 $359.99 with the code BFCASTLE at Zavvi (opens in new tab)
That's me done for the day, so I'll bid you adieu for now and pass you over to my very talented colleagues Molly, Hope, and Fay - they'll be taking you through the top Cyber Monday Lego deals from here on in! Thanks for following along, and have a great evening. May your day be good and your discounts better!
Lego Star Wars BD-1 |
£89.99 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of the best bits about the Jedi: Fallen Order video game was this little robot companion, and now you can bring your own real-life version home with the official Lego kit. It's been slashed in price down to £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) rather than almost £90, so today's Cyber Monday Lego deals present one of the best opportunities to pick it up.
Lego Star Wars The Child |
$89.99 $71.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is definitely one of the cutest sets out there right now, so it's good news that you can pick it up for a whole lot less as part of the Cyber Monday Lego deals. It's currently $71.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost $90, so now's the time to strike if you'd had your eye on this adorable kit.
UK price:
£69.99 £61.28 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Lego Back to the Future DeLorean |
$199.99 $159.99 with code 'BFTIMEMACHINE' at Zavvi (opens in new tab)
One of the most tempting offers so far would have to be this discount on the Lego DeLorean from Back to the Future, and it's even better value in today's Cyber Monday Lego deals than it was during Black Friday. Beforehand, you were only saving $15. Now, though? You can get it for $159.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab) rather than almost $200 if you use the code 'BFTIMEMACHINE' at checkout.
UK price:
£169.99 £139.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)
Hey everyone, Benjamin here to take you through some of the best Cyber Monday Lego deals that are floating around right now. I'm the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor (which means I'm responsible for all our Lego coverage), and I've been writing about the hobby for over three years now.
It won't just be me handling these savings, though; the fantastic Molly, Hope, and Fay will be taking you through the best reductions as and when they happen.
Let's get started!
Get the best gaming deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable gaming news and more!
Thank you for signing up to GamesRadar+. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.