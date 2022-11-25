The best Black Friday toy deals live 2022: save on Squishmallows, Nerf, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Funko, and more

Black Friday toy deals are pouring in, and it presents the best opportunity of the year to snap up gifts while they're at a drastic mark-down. Because this sales event isn't just about tech like laptops and TVs; action figures, plushies, Lego, and more get huge discounts as well.

That's why we're on hand to take you through the best Black Friday toy deals we've found so far. The degree of choice can be overwhelming, so our team of hardened, butt-kicking bargain-hunters have narrowed things down to just the most enticing reductions. There's even a record low price or two out there.

Because we'll be updating this page on the regular for the rest of the sale, keep it here if you want the best Black Friday toy deals - we'll be keeping it well-stocked alongside our regular coverage of the top Black Friday gaming deals.

Today's best Black Friday toy deals in the US