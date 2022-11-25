Live
The best Black Friday toy deals live 2022: save on Squishmallows, Nerf, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Funko, and more
We're rounding up all the must-have Black Friday toy deals to save you time and money
Black Friday toy deals are pouring in, and it presents the best opportunity of the year to snap up gifts while they're at a drastic mark-down. Because this sales event isn't just about tech like laptops and TVs; action figures, plushies, Lego, and more get huge discounts as well.
That's why we're on hand to take you through the best Black Friday toy deals we've found so far. The degree of choice can be overwhelming, so our team of hardened, butt-kicking bargain-hunters have narrowed things down to just the most enticing reductions. There's even a record low price or two out there.
Because we'll be updating this page on the regular for the rest of the sale, keep it here if you want the best Black Friday toy deals - we'll be keeping it well-stocked alongside our regular coverage of the top Black Friday gaming deals.
Today's best Black Friday toy deals in the US
- Amazon: Up to 61% off Lego, Nerf, Barbie and more (opens in new tab)
- Barbie: Dream House now just $99 at Target (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows: Discounts of $5 or more available now (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Up to 35% off WowWee gadgets and more (opens in new tab)
- Board games: Up to $20 off Mysterium, Ticket to Ride and more at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fisher-Price: Up to 52% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hasbro: Classic board games from $15 and more at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hot Wheels: Save up to 38% on track sets at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lego: Star Wars, Minecraft, and Harry Potter sets from $7.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Nerf: Blasters from $8.99 and up to 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Target: Up to 50% off a massive range of brands (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Save up to 40% with kids bikes from just $38 (opens in new tab)
Today's best Black Friday toy deals in the UK
- Amazon: Save up to 52% on Disney, Lego, Marvel and more (opens in new tab)
- Barbie: Playsets from £29.99 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Board Games: Ticket to Ride, Azul, and more up to 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hasbro: Up to 44% off Play-Doh, playsets and more at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hot Wheels: Up to £55 off track sets at Very (opens in new tab)
- Lego: Up to £140 off Technic, Mario, and City kits at Very (opens in new tab)
- Nerf: Elite 2.0 Shockwave blaster now just £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- STEM: Science and coding kits from £8.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Very: Save 1/3rd across toys and games (opens in new tab)
Jetson Plasma X Lava Tech Hoverboard |
$148 $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
If you'd prefer something a little more vibrant, you'll want to take a look at this $49 discount on the Jetson Plasma X hoverboard. This one's designed for kids over the age of 12, and not only offers up LED light up wheels but also comes packing a Bluetooth speaker. That's hours of fun for $99, down from $148 (opens in new tab) at Walmart.
Hyper Toys 12 Volt Jammer kids electric scooter |
$79 $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
This is an excellent price on a kids electric scooter - the Hyper Toys 12 Volt Jammer is down to just $49 right now, offering up a 10 MPH device for just under $50 (opens in new tab). That's excellent value, and it's all down to a $30 discount at Walmart. That 90W motor offers plenty of fun while still keeping things at a safe speed to boot.
Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Blaster |
$14.99 $9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
You're getting the Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander blaster for just a hair under $10 here (opens in new tab) - that's a brand new record low price on the recent release and particularly impressive considering we've not seen this model drop below $14 before today. Whether you're stocking up ahead of the holiday season, or simply browsing for a Nerf fan, this is a top pick in today's Black Friday toy deals.
Transformers Toys Bumblebee Action Figure |
$24.99 $16.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Everyone loves a Transformers action figure, and if you're after Bumblebee this Black Friday you're in luck. Amazon has a 34% discount on this 11-inch Cyber Commander Series figure right now, kicking that $24.99 MSRP all the way down to $16.49 (opens in new tab). We've only ever seen it $3 cheaper in the past, and that was way back in 2018.
The best Squishmallow offers so far | Save $5 or more at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The latest craze is getting quite a tidy saving in today's Black Friday toy deals, which is very nice indeed if you're looking to pick up some presents for a loved one or yourself. And if you're new to all this? Don't worry, it can feel like Squishmallows - e.g. very cute plushies with lots of personality - have snuck up out of nowhere. Just know that they're probably going to go down incredibly well with whoever you're buying for thanks to their recent boom in popularity. And to be honest, that's understandable. I mean, just look at those faces. D'awww.
I've rounded up the best offers so far, most of which are on Amazon. You can save $5 or more across the range right now, so it's definitely worth a quick look.
- Squishmallows Blue Jay (14") |
$19.99$14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Dabria the Donut (8") |
$24.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Lola the Unicorn (10")
$24.99$19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Aladdin Abu (14") |
$24.99$15.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Canda the Rainbow Fish (8") |
$24.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Tito the Toucan (8") |
$19.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Nightmare Before Christmas Zero (8") |
$35.99$19.22 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Nightmare Before Christmas Green Oogie Boogie (8") |
$29.99$24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Gracia the Meerkat (8") |
$24.99$15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Tigger (5") |
$16.99$14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Squishmallows Elliot the Christmas Elf (8") |
$19.99$17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Hey there folks, it's Benj here. I'm the Tabletop & Merch Editor for GamesRadar+, which means I'm responsible for all of our toys coverage on the site. As it so happens, that includes Black Friday toy deals! I'll be listing the most tempting offers I can find right here, so please do follow along if you want to get the latest and best discounts. Let's get started, shall we?
