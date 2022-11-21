Live
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live: all the best sales on consoles, games, and accessories
Here's the best that the web has to offer on all Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are well underway now, so to make sure you don't miss out on any of the best discounts and deals surrounding the Mario maker, we're rounding up everything in one handy place. Be that the latest offers on a Nintendo Switch, a Nintendo Switch OLED, or a Nintendo Switch Lite, we've got you covered. Or if you're looking for some cheap Switch games to keep you going over the coming months, we've got that too.
Any fan will be well aware that deals are rare to come by when it comes to Nintendo. In fact, Nintendo hardware and software are more likely to go up in price over time, rather than down. That's why these Black Friday events are an amazing opportunity to save some hard-earned cash on the best in the business, regardless of whether you are jumping into the Switch ecosystem for the first time or after a cheeky upgrade.
Interestingly, we've found that the Monday before Black Friday can actually herald better deals than the actual main event itself. So if you want to beat the crowds and get your Christmas shopping done early, you've come to the right place. With that, make sure to check out all of the latest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals (opens in new tab) below alongside the many, many updates we'll be proving on Nintendo Switch deals over the next week.
Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the US
- Amazon: games from $11 and record low prices on accessories (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Store: Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart + Switch Online (opens in new tab)
- Mario Rabbids: get Kingdom Battle for free with Sparks of Hope (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: $20 on selected Switch games (opens in new tab)
- Zelda: Save 33% on Breath of the Wild and Link's Awakening (opens in new tab)
- Micro SD: SanDisk 128GB drops to below $20 (opens in new tab)
- Controllers: 20% off on PowerA and Rocketfish (opens in new tab)
- Target: up to 60% off video game accessories (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: discounts across first and third-party titles (opens in new tab)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops to below $40 (opens in new tab)
- CDkeys: up to 95% off digital downloads on all platforms (opens in new tab)
- Sonic Frontiers: 52% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Mario Kart: 40% off Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario and Luigi Set (opens in new tab)
Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the UK
- Amazon: Switch games for less than £15 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Store: Switch + Mario Kart + Mario 3D Worlds + Switch Online (opens in new tab)
- Very: Nintendo Switch bundles from £259 (opens in new tab)
- Micro SD: £15 for SanDisk 128GB (opens in new tab)
- SmythsToys: over 10% off Switch OLED standalone consoles (opens in new tab)
- Pokemon: 20% off Pokemon Violet at ShopTo (opens in new tab)
- Currys: discounted bundles across Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite (opens in new tab)
- Star Wars: 30% off on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (opens in new tab)
- CDkeys: up to 94% off games and services (opens in new tab)
- Sonic Frontiers: Less than £30 at Smyths Toys (opens in new tab)
- Orzly: 42% off accessories bundle – Screen protector, Joy-Con grips, etc. (opens in new tab)
Hyper X - Cloud Alpha Wired Stereo Gaming headset |
$99.99 $54.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy has a decent Black Friday deal on a HyperX - Cloud Alpha gaming headset in red/black. The price is typically close to $100 but today you can take home the headset for $54.99 (opens in new tab), making a saving of $45. It's designed to work across Switch, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S, so ideal if you play across multiple consoles.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild |
$59.99 $29.99 at Target (opens in new tab)
Anyone that has yet to experience the brilliance of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild must try to get that rectified immediately. This deal that knocks the price down to below $30 at Target (opens in new tab) is well worth jumping on – it's actually better than Nintendo's own offer on Zelda titles (opens in new tab) for Black Friday too. As arguably one of the greatest games of all time, this is good value for money.
Sonic Frontiers |
$59.99 $29.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Only a couple weeks after launching, Sonic Frontiers on Nintendo Switch has received a major discount in time for Black Friday. Its typical RRP is $59.99 but right now it can be picked up at Amazon for $29 (opens in new tab). That's more than a $30 saving for a game that's not even been out a month yet. It's by far the lowest price we've seen.
UK:
£54.99 £28.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Switch Online |
$367.97 $299.99 at My Nintendo Store (opens in new tab)
Let's begin with Nintendo's own Black Friday offering: a Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) bundle with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (digital) and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. It's proved very popular in the past, so Nintendo has brought it back once again. This is an 18% discount when compared to purchasing these products separately, equating to $67.98 in savings (opens in new tab). Essentially, you are getting a free game and a free 3-month online subscription.
UK:
£336.97 £259.99 at Very (opens in new tab)
And we're away! Welcome to 2022's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog. Looking for the cheapest Switch deals? We'll be rounding up the best discounts on hardware, games, accessories, and more. Mario, Zelda, Splatoon, Pokemon, Kirby, Animal Crossing, Sonic, Luigi's Mansion, Metroid, Yoshi, Xenoblade, and everything else – you'll find something here today. Of course, with Nintendo prices rarely dropping, it's a good time to take advantage of some cheap deals. So with that, let's get going.
