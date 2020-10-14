New Warzone map leak seemingly confirms it'll take place in a wintery Russian wonderland

Another Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has potentially given us our first look at the new Call of Duty: Warzone map, which is set to be heavily inspired by Treyarch's upcoming game of 2020.

As featured on ResetEra, clips of a number of large scale multiplayer maps have been datamined from the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta, with "WZ" filenames suggesting they will be stitched together for a new map in Infinity Ward's free-to-play battle royale.

The clips show footage of ski slopes and various areas of forestry, corroborating with a previous leak which said that the next Call of Duty: Warzone map would feature a ski slope area, complete with a chalet at the top.

As with Ground War's maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it's likely that these separate areas used for Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer will make up one larger, melded battleground for the next iteration of Warzone, though Treyarch nor Activision have yet to confirm this so far.

What the studio has confirmed is that this year's Call of Duty instalment will heavily shape the future of Warzone going forward, with new weapons, operators, and plenty more inspired by the events of Black Ops Cold War.

While not every leak can be trusted, this datamined footage looks pretty legit. And, after all, did you really think we weren't going to get another Warzone map after all those previous teases?

