Latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak reveals campaign missions, Warzone changes, and more

A new leak for Call of Duty 2020 has potentially revealed the upcoming shooter's campaign mission list, multiplayer map playlist, and more, including details on how it might affect Call of Duty: Warzone.

The information derives from datamined code (via CodTracker) from Activision's recently discovered Microsoft store listing for The Red Door, which many believe to be a secret Alpha build for the next Call of Duty game, rumoured to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The leak reveals the full list of mission's for the game's campaign, which are reported as follows:

K.G.B. (Russia)

Siege (Russia)

Yamantau (Russia)

Takedown (Side Mission)

Tundra (Side Mission)

Hub (Germany)

Hub 8 (Germany)

Stakeout (Germany)

Armada (Vietnam)

Prisoner (Vietnam)

Revolucion (Nicaragua)

Amerika (Russia)

Duga (Russia)

In addition, titles for what appear to be several of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer maps are listed, with internal codenames for Black Sea, Cartel, K.G.B., Miami, Moscow, Satellite, Tank, and Tundra.

Finally, the code mentions new "zones" for Infinity Ward's free-to-play battle royale spin-off, Warzone, including Duga, Forest, Russia, Ski Slopes. It's possible that these areas will be added to the game's Verdansk map as part of Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 and the marketing campaign for Call of Duty 2020, or rolled out for the launch of the game itself.

It's worth mentioning that Activision has said nothing about the next Call of Duty title so far, so we can't take this latest wave of leaks as a guaranteed verification of the game's contents. Still, it's just one of several new reports about the upcoming FPS, which is bound to be announced any day now...