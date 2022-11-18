New Valheim trailer will finally show Mistlands gameplay next week

The Valheim Mistlands update will finally be unveiled in the next few days with a big reveal trailer.

Long in development for the Viking action game, the Mistlands trailer will debut next week on November 22, premiering at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m .ET/2 p.m. GMT. This is specifically a "Gameplay Trailer," so we should be in for a close look at the inner workings of what's going on in the big Mistlands update for Valheim.

Valheim developer Iron Gate has been beavering away on the Mistlands update for the better part of a year now. The studio has heroically offered updates on the long-awaited patch, revealing that it would feature a deluge of different traps as well as new fungi and a forge, and also teasing a god-awful spider monster for Mistlands. Lovely stuff.

If you're a little out of the loop though, the Mistlands update will be the single biggest patch for Valheim since it launched. Iron Gate has a new biome planned for Mistlands, the first such expansion for Valheim, and it'll also feature a host of brand new creatures to meet and, inevitably, fight.

There'll also be a set of new weapons in Mistlands. So far at least, we've seen a new crossbow in teaser posts from Iron Gate, as well as a monumental greatsword, perfect for cleaving foes in two. The new gameplay trailer next week should give us a good look at some of these elements in action for Valheim players.

Considering Iron Gate stated the Mistlands update was still "quite some time away still" as of earlier this year in March, is it too early to expect a release date announcement next week?

